Crystal Palace are a club that are more than familiar with buying players from the EFL.

In recent years, the Eagles have been involved in a number of deals that saw exciting young talent head for Selhurst Park and the Premier League.

The likes of Eberechi Eze, Michael Olise, Malcolm Ebiowei and Luke Plange are just a few that come to mind, and although not all of these players have yet cracked the first team, their future does look bright.

It seems that Palace will be looking to the EFL once again this summer, too, but for very different reasons this time.

Wilfried Zaha set to exit

Indeed, the club's star player and talisman Wilfried Zaha looks set to leave Crystal Palace later this month.

The 30-year-old is out of contract with the club come the end of June and unless a new deal is announced in the coming days, he will be released and able to sign for any club on a free transfer.

This is a huge blow for Palace given Zaha's impact at the club over the last decade.

The Ivory Coast international has featured an incredible 458 times for Palace over the years, scoring 90 goals and registering 76 assists in those matches.

Often, those goals and assists have proved the difference for the club in the Premier League in terms of retaining their status in the top flight.

Leeds United's Gnonto to replace Zaha?

With Zaha seemingly set to leave, in recent days, one name that has been linked as a potential replacement for the 30-year-old is Leeds United starlet Wilfried Gnonto.

That is according to The Mirror, who report that the Eagles will 'make a move' for the Italian talent if indeed they lose Zaha this summer.

The report claims that after signing for Leeds last season for £4 million, Gnonto's value has now rocketed to £30 million.

An alternative to Gnonto - Ismaila Sarr

Whilst there is no doubting Gnonto is an exciting talent, given his reported £30 million value, I would argue Palace, if they are after a 'Zaha replacement', would want a player that can come in and have an immediate impact.

Gnonto scored just two goals and played only 24 times for Leeds last season, and was in and out of the side as they struggled towards relegation and the finish line in the Premier League.

Arguably, Ismaila Sarr could be a cheaper alternative, and one that can come in and hit the ground running.

The Senegalese international is 25-years-old and coming into his peak years, and with one-year left on his deal at Watford, should be available for a cut price.

Furthermore, Sarr has two previous seasons in the Premier league under his belt, having played 50 games in the division, and scored 10 goals and registered eight assists.

His record should be caveated by the fact he was playing in a team that went on to be relegated in both of those campaigns, too.

All in all, with Crystal Palace having shown interest in the Watford winger previously, not once, but twice, if they are to look to the EFL for a 'Zaha replacement' this summer, I can't help but feel that the club would be missing a trick by not seriously considering a fresh move for Ismaila Sarr this summer.

Whilst Gnonto's upside may be higher, Sarr would be a cheaper alternative, and one that can arguably have a more immediate impact at Selhurst Park.