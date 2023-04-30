With automatic promotion to the Premier League secure, Sheffield United will now be planning to build a squad capable of maintaining their place in the top flight.

Despite the Blades spending just two years in the Championship, the squad is now quite different to the one which was relegated to the second tier in 2021.

John Egan, Jack Robinson and George Baldock are the only three players who played in the 2-0 win over West Brom on Wednesday and also featured in the 1-0 win over Burnley in 2021, the club’s last top flight fixture.

Can Sheffield United survive in the Premier League?

So Paul Heckingbottom may look to bring in some Premier League experience to bolster the team’s ranks for next season.

However, one area that could also be key could be continuity between this season and the next.

While links to the likes of Kyle Walker is exciting, perhaps another Manchester City transfer could be the more important decision for United going into the summer.

Instead, a permanent move for James McAtee should be the bigger priority for the Blades.

The midfielder has gone from strength to strength during his loan spell at Bramall Lane.

McAtee received the award for best young player of the year at the club’s end of season ceremony at the weekend.

The 20-year-old has featured 35 times in the Championship, making 19 starts.

He’s contributed eight goals and three assists and has been a key part of the club’s promotion charge.

How has James McAtee played on loan at Sheffield United?

Given the pathway into the Man City first team isn’t apparent, even for someone with McAtee’s talent, a move away from the Etihad this summer should definitely be considered.

United would make a natural next home for him if he does leave City on a permanent basis.

The midfielder is already settled in Heckingbottom’s squad, has become an important player receiving plenty of game time and promotion to the Premier League now ensures he’d be competing in the top flight next season.

For United, it is also a no-brainer move.

He will bolster the team’s midfield options, providing the kind of strength and depth needed to compete at that level.

This is a deal that would suit all parties, if an agreement can be reached between the Blades and Man City.

McAtee is ready to make the jump to the top flight, and United can provide him that platform.