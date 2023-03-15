Middlesbrough are currently battling to secure promotion to the Premier League and if they are unable to steal second spot, then they will be a very difficult outfit to stop in the play-offs.

Subsequently, summer planning will have the Premier League in mind and that can be evidenced by a couple of links that have already surfaced.

Boro will reportedly make a move for Bristol City sensation Alex Scott if they are plying their trade in the top flight next season, whilst Swansea City's Joel Piroe is also on their radar.

Now, given the fact that Swansea sold Michael Obafemi in January, his age and potential, and that Piroe is a vitally important player for the Swans, the Welsh club will likely hold a rather high valuation.

If prepared to spend a fairly high sum for a striker this summer, and Premier League promotion is achieved, someone who may be an even better option is West Brom's Daryl Dike.

Yes, West Brom would be in a position of power as he will still have a few years left on his current deal, however, Middlesbrough could provide Premier League football, and subsequently, they will have a bigger budget to play with.

The American forward is destined for England's top-flight in the not-so-distant future, with his athleticism, understanding of the game and finishing abilities all deserving of attracting Premier League interest.

Middlesbrough are a team who can vary their attacking play and that is one of the key reasons why you would back him to be a success at Boro.

The Teesside club can build through the thirds and carve out chances for the potent forward, whilst his pace in behind means that he could offer an out ball if Boro are having to defend a bit deeper than usual, something that may increase in frequency in the Premier League.

He can also hold the ball up and introduce the likes of Chuba Akpom and the ever-creative Ryan Giles into play, before spinning off and positioning himself well in the area.

The Michael Carrick factor could also make a move to Boro an attractive one for Dike, with the former Manchester United boss overseeing the development of lots of young talents in the short time he has been at the Riverside.

The Boro project in general could be one that would appeal to Dike if they are able to return to the Premier League, although it remains a possibility that the Baggies can get there themselves.