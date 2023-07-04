Leicester City have made a productive start to the transfer window, and they will be hoping to continue strengthening the squad ahead of the upcoming Championship campaign.

The Foxes have welcomed Enzo Maresca to the club and the former Manchester City coach has already got stuck in from a recruitment standpoint, impressively completing deals for Harry Winks and Conor Coady.

With just over a month until the new second tier season gets underway, it would be no surprise if the relegated club pick up even more speed as they navigate through the summer transfer window, ahead of a season where expectations will be high.

One area of the pitch that is seemingly being targeted by the Foxes at present is the goalkeeping position, and it would be no shock if a shot-stopper features highly on Maresca's priority list.

What is the latest on Leicester City linked goalkeeper James Trafford?

James Trafford enjoyed a mightily impressive third tier campaign with Bolton Wanderers last season, keeping 22 divisional clean sheets as the Trotters made the League One play-offs.

The 20-year-old spent the season on loan at the Toughsheet Community Stadium last time out from Manchester City and gained his admirers during what was a season where he consistently impressed and displayed maturity beyond his years.

As detailed in a report from The Sun late last week, Leicester are one of the clubs who hold an interest in the young goalkeeper, although there were no indications whether they were considering a permanent move or not.

The Foxes have not been the only club who have been keeping tabs on the 20-year-old and a report from the Daily Mail has claimed that Leeds United are also interested in Trafford.

However, it would seem that both teams will be left disappointed as a report from BBC Sport has suggested that Burnley have agreed a £15 million deal with Man City for the young goalkeeper's services.

Which Championship goalkeeper should Leicester City now turn to?

Evidently in the market for a young goalkeeper who possesses an incredibly high ceiling, Leicester should at least take a look at Plymouth Argyle's Michael Cooper, who has gained admirers in the Premier League before.

The 23-year-old has emerged as one of the finest goalkeepers that the EFL has had to offer over the past couple of seasons, however, a cruciate ligament rupture in February has halted his recent progress.

A fantastic shot-stopper, he is also a commanding goalkeeper who is brave when coming out for crosses and has showed impressive consistency over the past couple of seasons.

He is also calm and composed with the ball at his feet and with a Pep Guardiola disciple in Maresca arriving at the King Power Stadium, being able to play out from the back could be a top priority.

Not only does he have the ability in the here and now to be one of the top goalkeepers in the Championship, his high ceiling makes a potential pursuit of the 23-year-old well worthwhile.