Forget incomings, Middlesbrough’s summer transfer priority is currently at the club: Opinion

Michael Carrick has transformed Middlesbrough since his appointment and promotion to the Premier League seems like a real possibility this season.

Whether Boro are successful on that front or not, fans of the Teesside outfit will be excited to see the direction the club go in under Carrick’s guidance.

It’s also worth remembering that he hasn’t had a pre-season in charge of the squad or a summer window, meaning most of the group he is working with he has inherited.

Therefore, it will be intriguing to see who arrives in the summer and what sort of backing Carrick gets.

However, instead of new recruits, the main priority for Boro has to be agreeing a new contract with Chuba Akpom.

Whilst Carrick has improved plenty of individuals since he arrived, the former Arsenal striker is undoubtedly his biggest success story as he went from someone on the periphery to the star man that is inspiring Boro’s promotion push.

A return of 19 goals is outstanding at this stage of the season and the tactical tweak from the boss, using Akpom in a slightly deeper role, has been a masterstroke.

Yet, the 27-year-old is set to enter the final 12 months of his contract this summer and even though FLW have exclusively revealed that talks are underway over a new deal, there will be a concern until that contract is signed.

From Akpom’s perspective, you would hope he realises what Carrick has done for him and how he may not be the central figure elsewhere. Plus, after a career that has taken him from England to Belgium and Greece then back home, he could now find a place to truly settle.

Of course, that doesn’t mean Akpom should just sign any contract to stay at the Riverside Stadium.

The player and his representatives will know what he’s worth and Boro need to ensure they are giving him the offer that he warrants when you consider his ability and importance to the team.

Whether you are in the Championship or the Premier League, finding a goalscorer is always the major problem for clubs and it really can be the difference between success or failure.

In Akpom, Boro have that, so they must do all they can to hold onto him.

This summer is sure to bring changes for Carrick and Middlesbrough but he will be hoping that the long-term future of his main man is sorted before a ball is kicked in the 23/24 campaign.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.