Southampton are expected to announce the arrival of Russell Martin as their new manager.

The Saints’ 11-year stay in the Premier League has come to an end, and they are now preparing to make a good go of it in the Championship.

There has been an agreement for Martin to go to Southampton for a while now, but there has been a hold-up with the compensation package, as it’s been claimed that the South Coast club has been waiting for them to officially become a Championship team.

However, despite the delay, Southampton have been getting on with their summer plans and have already been linked with two Swansea players.

Southampton interested in Matt Grimes and Jay Fulton

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Southampton are keen on signing Swansea pair Matt Grimes and Jay Fulton.

It is unclear if the interest is related to Martin’s expected arrival, but the report states that once his move is confirmed, the club will step up their pursuit of both players.

Both players are expected to cost the club a large fee, but Grimes could be the more expensive signing out of the pair.

However, while these two players will no doubt be good additions for Southampton, the club should be looking at Harry Darling if they are to prioritise anyone from Swansea.

Why Harry Darling for Southampton?

Southampton are a side that clearly needs reinforcements in the defensive area, after a catastrophic performance in defence last season.

As with any team that plans to be successful in the Championship, they need to have a solid foundation to build upon.

Southampton do not have that.

Yes, they have options, but these are players that could yet be moved on by the club. So, while there are other positions that need strengthening, the defence is key, and who better for the club to sign than Darling.

The 23-year-old has been fantastic since joining Swansea, and his time under Martin has shown he is a perfect fit for his playing style.

Darling is a player who has great ball-playing capabilities, a physical profile, and intelligence, which stand him in good stead as an exciting prospect who can play at the top level.

The defender wouldn’t be a cheap purchase, but considering he’s played for Martin and is a defender that is comfortable on the ball - something that suits Southampton now and even more so under a possession-based coach like Martin - then it seems the perfect place for the club to kick off their summer transfer window.