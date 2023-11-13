Highlights Charlie Cresswell's future at Leeds United is in question as he has struggled to make an impact this season.

Leeds lost several key defenders over the summer, which should have opened up opportunities for Cresswell, but he has failed to stake a claim.

The best solution for Cresswell and the club may be to send him out on loan in January to help him develop and improve.

Willy Gnonto's future has been the topic of conversation at Leeds United recently with the January window looming, but there are other more pressing matters for them to resolve in the market.

One of which concerns the future of Charlie Cresswell, who has struggled to make the impact he was perhaps hoping to with the Whites this season, having played only 340 minutes for Daniel Farke so far.

He spent last season out on loan with fellow Championship side Millwall, where he played 30 times at The Den, but had his campaign cut short after fracturing his eye socket late on in the campaign.

The 21-year-old may have been hoping to be afforded more opportunities with Leeds this season following their relegation to the Championship.

Leeds lost Robin Koch, Diego Llorente, and Max Wober over the summer, with Cresswell's development and experience at this level before stood him in good stead to stake a claim.

He is one of four centre-backs at the club with club captain Liam Cooper also battling it out with Pascal Struijk and Joe Rodon as the only other senior options at Elland Road.

He was also handed the number five shirt for the current campaign, which was potentially a statement of intent in the eyes of many fans.

Cresswell also penned a new deal in August to keep him tied down in West Yorkshire until 2027, but the question remains to be asked in January about what the future in West Yorkshire holds for him.

What should Leeds do with Charlie Cresswell?

The season hasn't transpired as he hoped it might so far, starting just one Championship game and two EFL Cup ties.

Cresswell's last first-team action came in the 101st minute of the 1-0 win over QPR on October 4.

He was an unused substitute against Bristol City, and since Cooper's return to action and Struijk and Rodon's imperious partnership, the 21-year-old has struggled to even make the bench in recent weeks.

That was until the win over Plymouth Argyle, with Struijk injured due to a hernia issue and Cresswell evidently fourth-choice, as Cooper and Rodon started during the win.

The current situation is not helping him develop or improve whatsoever, and the club are almost certainly in need of handing him a loan until the summer this January. It would be the best thing for all parties involved.

There has been Championship interest previously, and work needs to begin now on finding Cresswell another temporary home to help achieve some of that early potential he has shown in flashes.

Should Leeds replace Charlie Cresswell in January?

It is becoming clearer that the drop-off in quality from Leeds' starting pair to their reserve centre-backs is fairly stark.

Even so, Cresswell leaving would leave them light in the heart of their defence.

Cooper has a place in the squad and dressing room due to his leadership, but they lack quality ball-players in that area behind Rodon and Struijk. Stylistically, a more athletic, mobile, possession-based player should be signed to replace Cresswell.

There were reports during the summer that Pantelis Chatzidiakos was an option for them, and multiple reports claimed that the West Yorkshire outfit had a real interest in the Green defender and some even said that he had agreed terms to join the club after submitting a €2.5 million offer.

They instead opted for Rodon from Spurs, whilst Chatzidiakos departed AZ Alkmaar for Cagliari.

He is the right type of front-footed, speedy defender that they require from an undervalued market and they need to be pursuing again in January.

Either that, or to dip further into the Premier League loan market for up-and-coming defenders, who have quality on the ball and simply need nurturing with more game time at senior level.