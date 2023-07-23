Sunderland's recruitment strategy of attracting talented young players to the Stadium of Light has showed no signs of slowing down this summer with four new, promising individuals arriving so far.

Nectarios Triantis, Jenson Seelt, Jobe Bellingham and Luis Semedo are the latest arrivals to Kyril Louis-Dreyfus' revolution, with all expected to be in and around Tony Mowbray's first-team plans.

Despite Semedo - a striker from Benfica - arriving though, the Black Cats are in the market for another striker to add to the Portuguese teenager and Ross Stewart, whose future is still up in the air with no new extended contract signed just yet.

Their top target was Matija Frigan, a 20-year-old from Croatian outfit Rijeka who scored 14 times in the top flight of his home nation - which is a pretty competitive level - last season.

A £3.7 million offer was rejected from Sunderland, if you believe reports from Croatia, and they are now set to miss out on his services as Belgian side Westerlo are set to secure his signature for a £5.2 million fee.

Sunderland now need to move on to the next target, but they may be better off targeting someone a few years older, but still following the model of buying promising talents that have the ability to improve and potentially be sold on for a significant profit.

And they should now be targeting Lillestrom attacker Akor Adams, who is scoring goals for fun in the Norwegian Eliteserien this year.

Who is Akor Adams?

Adams joined professional football pretty late in the day, making the move to Norwegian outfit Sogndal in 2018 from the Jamba Football Academy in his native Nigeria.

He didn't instantly start scoring goals in the second tier of Norwegian football as he had to develop, but his breakout campaign came in 2021 when he scored 11 times for Sogndal in 30 appearances, with that form earning him a move to the top flight with Lillestrom.

Scoring 10 goals and notching four assists in his debut season for Lillestrom in 30 matches, 6 ft 3 in striker Adams has gone from strength to strength and his form in the Eliteserien has been simply electric, with 14 goals in 13 appearances to his name and two assists as well.

The level of football in Norway can always be questioned and deliberated, but there's every reason to believe that Adams has more to give at a more competitive and higher quality level.

How much would Akor Adams cost?

Watford, Leicester City and Middlesbrough have all been credited with an interest in the Norwegian media, and that level of keenness suggests that it will take several millions to prize Adams away from Lillestrom.

He is expected to be the next big export from Norway and his goal record speaks for itself - at the age of 23 he's still raw in areas but he has pace, composure and he's also great in the area, as seen with the multiple headers he has scored as a Lillestrom player.

With a lot still left to learn in football and the fact he's yet to do it outside of Norway, a fair fee would probably be around the £2.5 million mark for Adams, who has a year-and-a-half remaining on his current contract in Scandinavia.

Yet to be capped by Nigeria, Adams has two under-20's appearances a few years ago for his national side and perhaps the only way he's going to get a chance of forcing his way into the senior setup is by making a move to either a top league or the Championship, which is just as competitive nowadays.

Adams certainly has enough about him that makes it worth Sunderland taking a punt on him - he could either make a great partner for Stewart or perhaps a good replacement for him should the 'Loch Ness Drogba' depart.