Stoke City will be in the market for a central defender when the summer transfer window opens its doors for business when looking at current options.

Phil Jagielka and Aden Flint are set to see their contracts expire in the summer, whilst Axel Tuanzebe only arrived on loan after Harry Souttar's move to Leicester City.

One player that has emerged on Stoke's radar, way before the opening of the summer window, is Wolves defender Dion Sanderson, who is currently on loan at Birmingham City.

As detailed in a report from Birmingham Live, the Potters, as well as the Blues, are casting their eyes over him, whilst there are other unnamed Championship clubs in pursuit.

The report also claims that the Premier League outfit will not demand an excessive fee, however, his potential availability may make it difficult for the Staffordshire club to win the race.

One player that the Potters should turn their attention to is Burnley's Luke McNally, who like Sanderson, is impressing whilst out on loan at Coventry City.

Thriving in League One last time out that resulted in the defender sealing a move to the Clarets last summer from Oxford United for a fee around the £2 million mark, since he has joined the Sky Blues, he has earned rave reviews.

Quite far down the pecking order at Turf Moor and it being likely that the Clarets will only add to their defensive options in the summer, Burnley could sanction McNally's permanent departure.

A player that will likely generate interest from a number of clubs, the progress of young centre-backs at the Bet 365 Stadium could help tempt the Irish defender, with Nathan Collins and Harry Souttar securing Premier League moves after a successful Stoke stint, whilst Ben Wilmot is progressing at an exciting rate.

Game time would likely be afforded to the 23-year-old at Stoke and that could be pivotal if a decision is to be made by McNally himself.

The progressive style of play would suit the technically impressive defender too, whilst his aggression and dominance both in the air and in his ground duels make him someone who could thrive at the Bet 365 Stadium.

Given that Burnley spent £2 million on McNally last summer, it is likely that they would demand a fee that is at least a little higher than what they paid, however, when considering how high his ceiling is, it would be a worthwhile investment.