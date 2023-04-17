Even though Burnley fans will be in joyful mood as they continue to celebrate promotion, they will be growing increasingly frustrated with reports linking Vincent Kompany with a move away.

First, it was Tottenham, now it’s Chelsea, with both London clubs on the lookout for permanent managers ahead of next season.

It’s no surprise the Clarets chief is on their radar, because the work he has done at Turf Moor has been outstanding.

Many will look at the money spent by Burnley and feel promotion was inevitable. However, that doesn’t tell the whole story. Plenty of key players left, so the net spend is the important figure to look at.

Plus, Kompany had to rebuild a whole squad. For most managers, that usually brings the ideal excuse if success isn’t imminent, as they claim they need time to get their ideas across. Not for Kompany though.

He sets ridiculously high standards, and the culture is about winning, which is what you’d expect considering his glittering playing career.

If that wasn’t enough, he has totally transformed the way Burnley play as well. There’s no right or wrong way to get results, but where the Clarets were a direct side, they now adopt a free-flowing, attacking style that the fans are loving.

So, in short, Kompany was always going to be on the radar of top clubs, because he is showing signs that he can be an elite coach. Yet, for him, the dream is surely returning to Manchester City one day.

He was an inspirational leader for them on the pitch, and has a bond with the fans that will last forever, so he will no doubt be hoping to succeed Pep Guardiola one day.

And, to do that, he will be best served by staying at Burnley.

Joining either Spurs or Chelsea would be tough. The minimum expectation at either club will be to get them into the Champions League. However, there are at least six teams with the same aim. If you don’t deliver that, or one of the three trophies up for grabs in a season, you’re branded a failure.

Should Kompany come up short at either of those clubs, he’s probably ended any chance of joining City. At Burnley, the expectations are different, and for a young coach, it’s the right environment, he shouldn’t rush for too much too soon.

Plus, if we’re generous, the way both London clubs operate is average at best, and there are serious doubts about the recruitment, where those at the top of the club seem to have more say on who comes in.

At Burnley, it’s a different story. Kompany runs the show, he has the full backing of the board, and everyone is pulling in the same direction.

All connected to the Championship leaders know that they have a top coach who is destined for bigger things in the future. But, for now, he is in the right place, and Kompany’s story with Burnley should have a few more chapters to be added.