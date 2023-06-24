Following relegation from the Premier League, it was always bound to be a busy summer for Leeds United.

Having acquired plenty of talented players in recent seasons, following their drop to the Championship, it is inevitable that some will depart.

A number of high profile names have been linked with exits, with the likes of Tyler Adams and Jack Harrison linked with clubs in the Premier League in recent days.

Interestingly, though, two of the club's younger players, who both spent spells away from Elland Road on loan in 2022/23, are also being linked with moves away.

Latest Leeds United transfer news

Indeed, Charlie Cresswell, for example, as we exclusively revealed on FLW, has been the subject of a transfer bid from Rangers.

Rangers boss Michael Beale wants to bring the 20-year-old to Glasgow, but Leeds have rejected the Ibrox outfit's opening offer.

Cresswell is coming off the back of a decent campaign in the Championship where he spent the season out on loan at Millwall.

During that spell, the 20-year-old made 30 appearances for the Lions, gaining invaluable experience in senior football.

Cody Drameh is the other name also linked with a move away from Elland Road.

Drameh joined Luton Town in January and went on to play a key role in their promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs.

Luton themselves, and Burnley, have been keen on signing the full-back this summer.

Should Leeds sell Charlie Cresswell and Cody Drameh?

I would argue, though, that Leeds United should hold firm this summer with regards to the young duo, who could potentially play a key role for the club in 2023/24.

As touched upon above, Leeds players are being linked with exits left, right and centre at the moment, and given that scenario, I do not think the Whites should be willingly moving players on that they could potentially convince have a future at the club this summer.

Especially when they both have the potential to be starters for Leeds this coming season.

Cresswell racked up a season of experience in a play-off chasing side that just missed out last campaign, whilst Drameh got promoted after his short spell at Luton, and the season prior, also had an impressive loan stay at Cardiff City.

With the financial blow that comes with relegation, Leeds will of course have to cut their cloth accordingly this summer, and it remains to be seen which players will and will not remain.

The Whites, though, would be wise to keep hold of Charlie Cresswell and Cody Drameh, who can both be big players for the club next season and potentially the future.