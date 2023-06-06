Preston North End will spend a ninth-straight season in the Championship when the 2023-24 campaign begins, and in that time they've never been able to quite make it into the play-off spots, becoming very much a mid-table club in the process.

North End and manager Ryan Lowe have an issue going into pre-season next month though - they're likely not going to have a fit and recognised senior striker unless they make signings before then.

Emil Riis underwent surgery on an ACL injury in January, and naturally he will probably only be ready to return around October time, although he could potentially be back running on the grass in pre-season.

Ched Evans underwent surgery on a neck injury in early May, and it's unclear as to when he will return to action, but you wouldn't imagine it will be in the immediate future, whilst young Mikey O'Neill who barely featured on loan at Grimsby Town in the second half of last season is probably not ready for Championship football yet.

Why Preston might not re-sign Cannon

In an ideal world, PNE would be able to loan Tom Cannon back from Everton following his eight goal haul in 20 Championship matches for the Lilywhites, but like they found out with Cameron Archer after his stint at Deepdale, a club who is able to pay more money and perhaps has loftier aspirations could end up enticing a player to their club over going back to PNE.

A whole host of clubs, including Blackburn Rovers and Swansea City, are interested in Cannon as well this summer and that is before Everton have even made their decision on his short-term future, so it may be wise for North End to scour out alternative options.

And one player who could be a good fit is Sam Smith, who notched 14 goals in all competitions for League One outfit Cambridge United last season.

What is Sam Smith's current situation?

The 25-year-old forward's contract at Cambridge is expiring this summer, with the U's confirming in May that he would be departing the Abbey Stadium.

That is not likely to be because United didn't want to offer him a fresh contract, but it appears more that the club do not want to stand in Smith's way so that he can move on to a better level.

The likes of Portsmouth have been credited with interest already this summer, but having netted 28 goals in League Two in the past two seasons, the Championship could be on Smith's horizon having not played in the second tier since his eight appearances for Reading in the 2017-18 season.

Why should Preston North End sign Sam Smith?

If Ryan Lowe is going to continue with his 3-5-2 formation then the club are going to need to sign more than one striker this summer because of the injury issues relating to Evans and Riis.

The loan market should of course be scoured once again to see if there are any more Cannon-esque players out there willing to come and try and make an impact at North End, but there are also free agent strikers out there from League One who are ready to try and make the step-up to the Championship.

At the age of 25, Smith is at the perfect age to test his mettle in the second tier once again, having amassed a good goalscoring record with Cambridge.

He is left-footed and not only can he play through the middle as a number nine, but he's also capable of cutting in from the right flank, which will help if Lowe decides to be tactically flexible and play with a front three.

If Smith was a few years older - say 28 years of age - then it would be a signing that PNE need to avoid as there'd be no resale value there regardless of how he plays.

But there's definitely still room for improvement at the age of 25 and whilst he may not possess blistering pace, he definitely has a power-packed strike and an eye for goal.

Being Manchester-born as well, it makes a lot of sense as well for Smith to come back up north, plus he would not break North End's wage structure at all and would add competition to the presumed other strikers that would arrive at the club this summer - it's a gamble worth taking on someone that has something to prove.