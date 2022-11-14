Forget Barnes: Burnley ace with 75% crossing accuracy was key to breaking Blackburn down in emphatic win

Burnley stormed to an East Lancashire derby victory over Blackburn Rovers yesterday, with Ashley Barnes scoring twice in a 3-0 win for Vincent Kompany’s side.

Barnes took his tally of Burnley goals to 50 in the process of downing Blackburn yesterday and his explicit post-match comments on scoring against the Clarets’ fierce rivals only add to his standing at Turf Moor.

It’ll be Barnes’ name that goes down in the history books when it comes to 2022’s meeting between Burnley and Blackburn, yet it was the other man on the scoresheet, Anass Zaroury, that really turned the screw.

The telling impact Zaroury made came on 55 minutes, moments after he’d been clattered by Dominic Hyam into the advertising boards. Not allowing Blackburn’s physicality to phase him, the 23-year-old worked himself a crossing position and whipped a ball onto the head of Barnes. He could not miss with his header, bulleting Burnley into a 1-0 lead and sending Thomas Kaminski in the same direction.

As per Wyscout, that was one for three accurate crosses during his time on the field and one of the two chances the winger created.

Only 19 minutes after Barnes’ opener, it was Zaroury’s chance to seal the points, as a Barnes shot rebounded back out to him; a punchy finish low into an unguarded section of the goal was made to look simple. That was Zaroury’s only shot in the game, falling slightly short of the 1.6 he manages per 90 in the Championship this season.

Other areas of Zaroury’s wider game fell below what he’s delivered this season like a single touch in the penalty area (2.8 per 90) and two progressive runs (3.8 per 90). However, after an assist and a goal to break a game that saw Blackburn repelling everything Burnley threw at them for nearly 75 minutes, who really cares?

Barnes rubbed salt in the wound with a clever finish on 81 minutes after good work from Josh Brownhill before he and Zaroury were given the reception that derby day heroes deserve, replaced on 88 to a standing ovation at Turf Moor.

Post-match, Barnes revelled in his heroics and lapped up the bragging rights on a viral stage. Zaroury the man to thank, though, for that beautiful cross and composed finish to really break the door down for Burnley.