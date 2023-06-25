Harvey Barnes is set to leave Leicester City this month, with a host of Premier League clubs interested in the 25-year-old winger.

A number of Leicester City's top players are expected to depart the King Power Stadium in the summer transfer window, with Barnes and James Maddison two players in particular who will leave in the coming months.

It has been reported that the likes of Arsenal are set to rival Tottenham Hotspur for the Leicester winger, who has scored 35 goals and assisted another 25 in 146 Premier League appearances.

West Ham United and Aston Villa have also been credited with an interest in the wide forward this window, and a move is surely soon to materialise.

The Independent have claimed he is valued at around £40 million, which is a potential stumbling block for some clubs.

However, the same outlet have also revealed another club are in the mix for his signature, which is Newcastle United.

The Magpies qualified for the UEFA Champions League, and will be in need of reinforcements to bolster their ranks ahead of a more intense season and footballing calendar.

The Telegraph have also cited Barnes as another appealing option for Eddie Howe's side.

Why should Harvey Barnes sign for Newcastle United?

The best option available to Barnes is clearly Newcastle United.

Arsenal have other options better than the 25-year-old on the left already, so game time would be limited at the Emirates; as do Spurs, who are also not in European competition next season.

West Ham and Aston Villa have European football on offer, but have other wide options of their own, which leaves Newcastle as the obvious choice, with weaker choices on their left side.

Leicester themselves will be hoping some sort of bidding war ensues, which will drive Barnes' price up for them, but Barnes should be pushing for a move to the North East quickly in the window.

At the same time, Barnes' contract is starting to run down, and with his stock lower than ever considering Leicester's relegation, it makes this a tempting and opportunistic move to get done early, if someone is willing to part with the cash.

Newcastle need the depth for their European adventure and also more peak-age players within their ranks, and despite the signing of Anthony Gordon in January, Barnes fits the bill even more for the Magpies.

Gordon is still a decent option, but should be a player to cover both flanks, whereas Barnes would start for Newcastle on the left.

He is one of the best wingers in transition in the Premier League, with his decisiveness particularly deadly in this scenario, and he will look to be on the shoulder of his full-back to trigger these attacking moments, too.

This is a part of Gordon's game which needs more refinement.

This is how Howe has Newcastle playing predominantly, and Barnes' endless running and speed will fit into his off the ball system as well. His energy and relentlessness out of possession would be a big upgrade on a player like Allan Saint-Maximin.

Eddie Howe's Newcastle United have once again been linked with a move for Maddison this summer.

Although the Frenchman has undoubted quality in terms of his dribbling and directness, he is weaker out of possession than Barnes and lacks reliable and consistent end product as well.

Newcastle should cash-in and raid Leicester for Barnes. They have been linked to Maddison as well, but Barnes is the player Howe's side should be targeting from the Foxes primarily.

Barnes would give Newcastle depth for a Champions League campaign, whilst also instantly improving their starting XI, making the move for him and the Magpies a no-brainer.

He may not be as effective as Saint-Maximin in terms of raw speed, but his ball striking is good from different ranges and he loves to get quick shots away. The 25-year-old is also a very direct winger, who happily takes on his full-back all game.

He will often look to cut inside where possible, and is difficult to stop, even when it looks obvious as to what he is about to attempt.

Barnes' signature move is to attack the left half space and bounce a quick one-two off of a midfielder to slot home into the far corner on his right foot.

He could be a star in Howe's system, who will look to create these types of moments for Barnes with regularity. He would essentially mirror the profile of Miguel Almiron on the right flank, but is far younger, more consistent, and with a higher ceiling, too.

For all of Leicester, Newcastle, and Barnes: this is a move which makes sense.