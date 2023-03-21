Middlesbrough have been outstanding since Michael Carrick took over, and they will feel that automatic promotion is a real possibility.

The fact there’s even a chance of going up is incredible when you consider the situation the former Manchester United coach inherited. The team were in the bottom half of the table and confidence among the group was low.

Yet, Carrick has got individuals performing, with Chuba Akpom the obvious success story as he continues a brilliant campaign that has seen him surpass 20 goals already. As well as that, Boro have used the loan market well, with Ryan Giles impressing at full-back and Cameron Archer offering a new threat following his arrival in January.

However, one man who perhaps slips under the radar is Marcus Forss.

The versatile forward joined on loan from Brentford, and he will be the first to admit that he didn’t start the season as he would’ve wanted. Having impressed for the Bees as they won promotion in 2021, there was a hope that he could thrive at a club with more game time.

But, it didn’t really work out at first, as Forss failed to get regular minutes and didn’t seem to suit the style of Chris Wilder. Since Carrick arrived though, it has been a different story, particularly in recent weeks.

Whilst the likes of Archer and especially Akpom understandably get the plaudits, Forss appears to go unnoticed to a degree, but he has managed seven goals in his past 14 appearances.

It should also be noted that several of those outings have come from the bench, demonstrating how the former Wimbledon loanee has the ability to make an impact late in games.

That’s a very impressive return, and the great thing for Carrick is that it doesn’t even begin to tell the story about what the Finland international is about. He is a player who works hard, will do the defensive shift and is capable of filling in a few positions in the final third. Having someone like that is pivotal in what is a demanding Championship season.

With eight games to go, Boro will give it their all to make this automatic promotion dream a reality, and whilst some of his teammates will get more attention, in Forss Boro have someone who can deliver in key moments and could have a big role to play in this push.

