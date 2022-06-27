“Forget about Watford” – Acun Ilicali issues defiant verdict with Ozan Tufan set to sign for Hull City

Hull City had a poor season last year but following the club’s takeover by Acun Ilicali, the future of the club is looking bright and standards are rising ahead of the new season.

Ahead of the new campaign, the Tigers have agreed a deal to sign Ozan Tufan from Fenerbahce.

This won’t be the midfielder’s first taste of English football though as he had a loan spell with Watford in the Premier League last season.

However, the season did not go to plan for the player and after just seven Premier League appearances, he departed the club in January when Roy Hodgson joined the club.

Hull have got a deal for the 27-year-old for £4 million and the player will be joining pre-season proceedings once it has been finalised.

Given his poor experience last time out in England, the player will have an urge to prove his talent next season although Ilicali has insisted he is not concerned about his previous experience as he told Hull Live: “Forget about Watford.

“I know Ozan, for me, the Watford experience doesn’t mean anything. Ozan is a guy who can just go to extremely high levels when he’s happy. So what we will do is make him happy and get the best out of him.

“Yes, he can have problems in Watford, but there are so many good players in the world that you can only get when they have some problems. For us, his problem was a gift from God.”

The Verdict:

There’s no escaping the fact that his spell at Watford was poor.

Although, it has to be considered that he was at a club that was fairly unstable and saw a number of managerial changes so in those circumstances, it’s always going to be harder to adapt.

Furthermore, he will be playing in a league below now which should make it a bit easier to adapt and fit into the club especially when he has the backing of the staff at Hull.

The new owner seems to be enthusiastic about this deal and hopeful of its success.

The 27-year-old does deserve the chance to prove himself and in an environment that seems to be largely positive going into the new season, he will be hoping this is the place he can succeed.