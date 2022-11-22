Forget about the finances, Swansea City should put an end to Ipswich Town’s January plan: Opinion

With less than 10 days until the start of December, rumours are already starting to circle concerning the January transfer window.

League One title challengers Ipswich Town are expected to be one of the busier sides in the third tier as they look to strengthen Kieran McKenna’s squad ahead of the second half of 2022/23.

It’s been an impressive start to McKenna’s first full season at the helm but they trail league leaders Plymouth Argyle by two points after 21 games – with third-placed Sheffield Wednesday one point back and snapping at their heels.

The Tractor Boys have been linked with an eye-catching move for Morgan Whittaker in January, which would boost their promotion hopes while hurting rivals Plymouth, but they will need to convince Swansea City to recall the 21-year-old and send him to Portman Road.

The Swans loanee has enjoyed a fantastic start to the season at Home Park and, according to TWTD, is a potential target for Ipswich ahead of the January window.

There are suggestions that as the Portman Road outfit are much richer than Argyle, they will be able to pay a larger chunk of Whittaker’s wages, but it would be best for the Championship team to forget about the finances and put an end to the Tractor Boys’ January plan.

Swansea do have the option to recall Whittaker in January but they should only do so if Russell Martin believes he can help the South Wales side in their second-tier promotion push.

Both Michael Obafemi and Joel Piroe have been linked with moves away from the Swansea.com Stadium in previous windows and were one of that pair to be sold, then bringing the 21-year-old back for the second half of the season could be a smart move.

But otherwise, it seems a shame to bring a premature end to a spell that has Whittaker playing the best football of his senior career.

Schumacher has got the best out of him at Plymouth, with the young forward scoring seven times and providing five assists in League One this term, and a full season playing with that sort of confidence could do huge things for his development.

Recalling him to send him on loan to a different team in the same division would appear an unnecessary risk and one that could really backfire.

A change in circumstances might bring a loss of form or confidence while there would be plenty of competition at Portman Road.

Whittaker has established himself as one of the Pilgrims’ main men in 2022/23 but at Ipswich, he would be vying with Freddie Ladapo, Kayden Jackson, and Tyreece John-Jules for a place in the side.

Rather than stick with one forward consistently McKenna has shifted between his options regularly so we can expect the Swansea player to become just part of the rotation should he make the move to Ipswich.

It’s hard to see how Whittaker would benefit from that change in January while the financial boost for the Swans is unlikely to be significant enough to really come into consideration.

Unless Martin plans to use the striker himself, the 21-year-old should be left at Plymouth to see out the season.