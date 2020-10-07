‘Forever a Derby legend’ – Plenty of Rams fans hail one man after Sabri Lamouchi’s Nottingham Forest exit

Nottingham Forest became the first Championship side to sack their manager this season as they replaced Sabri Lamouchi with Chris Hughton yesterday, which has drawn an interesting reaction from many Derby County fans.

After a nightmarish end to last season, Lamouchi’s men had made a shocking start to the new campaign – losing all four of their league games so far and scoring just once.

Rumours had been circling about the Frenchman’s future and yesterday Reds owner Evangelos Marinakis pulled the trigger.

The club announced just after 6pm that Lamouchi’s contract had been terminated and not long after Hughton was unveiled as their new boss.

Chris Hughton appointed as manager #NFFC are delighted to announce the appointment of Chris Hughton as the club’s new manager. — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) October 6, 2020

The incoming manager has significant Championship pedigree, having helped both Brighton and Newcastle United secure promotion to the Premier League.

The 61-year-old’s appointment seems a popular one among the City Ground faithful but the whole affair has certainly drawn some digs from their East Midlands rivals.

Last season, Chris Martin’s late equaliser for the Rams began a winless run that would see Forest ultimately miss out on the play-offs, which seemed to derail Lamouchi’s reign.

Martin, a long servant of Derby who is now at Bristol City, also played a key role in the defeat that ended the Frenchman’s City Ground career – providing two assists in the Robins’ 2-1 win over the Reds last weekend.

Forest’s change of manager seems to have drawn the attention of Rams fans, many of whom have taken to Twitter to hail the role Martin played in the whole affair.

