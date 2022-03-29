“Forest will fall victim” – Nottingham Forest fan pundit makes midfielder prediction amid growing Leeds United interest

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest’s FLW fan pundit, Des Oldham, believes James Garner will be playing football in the Premier League next season.

Garner is currently thriving on his second loan spell at the City Ground from Manchester United, with Steve Cooper helping to elevate the midfielder’s performance levels.

It goes without saying that Forest would love to extend Garner’s stay with them, but that’s likely going to depend on whether or not Cooper can deliver a play-off finish and promotion on the other side of March’s international break.

Even beyond that, there’s going to be competition for Garner.

A report from The Sun has confirmed that both Southampton and Leeds United are interested in signing the Man United midfielder, with The Athletic backing up claims that the latter have the 21-year-old on their radar.

According to Des, it feels inevitable that Garner will be plying his trade in the Premier League next season.

“In many ways, Forest will fall victim of their own, relative, success,” Des told FLW.

“If they don’t get promoted it seems likely that James Garner, for his own career progression and Man U looking for a high fee, will look to be sent to a Premier League club.

“Perhaps even permanently and for a more substantial fee than what a Championship club can afford.”

The Verdict

Garner’s form this season in the Championship has only heightened the expectation that he’s going to be a Premier League player very soon.

You feel, then, that Forest’s only chance of keeping Garner for longer than their current loan agreement is by winning promotion. That’s something that’s still a real possibility at this stage of the season.

However, there is growing Premier League interest in Garner, with Leeds and Southampton two clubs that could, potentially, offer a different kind of stepping stone for the 21-year-old in the top-flight.

They may even have more financial clout to tempt Man United into a permanent sale, as Des touches on.

There’s every chance, though, that Man United look to retain Garner long-term and source another loan deal before they trigger his permanent exit.

He’s shown at Forest that he’s got so much potential and, with age on his side, he could still be a very good player for Man United in the future.

Right now, you feel that no door is closed for Garner heading into the summer.

