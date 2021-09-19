Chris Sutton delivers brutal assessment of Nottingham Forest squad following Chris Hughton dismissal

Nottingham Forest registered their first win of the 21/22 Championship season in the first game after Chris Hughton’s sacking.

Forest looked like a different side in their 2-0 win against Huddersfield. They opted for a different formation, were much more open, attacking, and committed plenty of players forward which was a far cry from the style of football under Chris Hughton.

Hughton was relieved of his duties on Thursday, with Steven Reid taking temporary charge of the side for the trip to West Yorkshire.

The positive result, and even better performance sparked a debate throughout the footballing world, with the potential to question the absence of a performance of that level when Hughton has been in charge.

Former Premier League striker and pundit Chris Sutton got involved, criticising the ‘same group’ of players who were poor under Hughton.

He said on BT Sport Score: “Shame on the players, is what I’ll say.

“Just blaming Chris Hughton for everything and, oh the players [were great] this afternoon.

“It’s the same group of players who have played the same opening six games and been woeful and now they’re putting in a performance when Steven Reid is in charge.

“I mean, come on, they should have been doing that earlier on this season.”

Forest remain bottom of the Championship with four points from eight games, ahead of their clash with Millwall at The City Ground on Saturday afternoon.

The Verdict

There is some validity to what Chris Sutton is saying. However, it was clear that the team were not progressing under Chris Hughton.

His record as Forest boss hasn’t been good enough. With just ten wins throughout his tenure, it was clear it wasn’t working out. Couple that with a stale, defensive style of play, it wasn’t a good mix.

With the poor start made by Hughton to the 21/22 season, it was only a matter of time before Forest parted ways with Hughton.