Forest Green Rovers plotting transfer move for ex-Premier League striker

Forest Green Rovers are interested in signing former Premier League striker Connor Wickham, according to The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath.

The 29-year-old plied his trade for both Sunderland and Crystal Palace in the top flight of English football, with his last appearance at that level coming in January 2020.

Since then, Wickham has had a loan stint at Sheffield Wednesday before being released by Palace in 2021, and after that he headed to the Championship with Preston North End.

His time at Deepdale ended before it really began though, with just two appearances made in his short-term deal before he picked up a hamstring injury.

Wickham ended the 2021-22 season in League One with MK Dons, appearing 15 times as Liam Manning’s side got to the play-offs, with one goal scored against former club Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

Having been released by the Dons this summer, Wickham went on trial with Reading in July, but he remains a free agent with a deal not offered by Paul Ince.

Forest Green are now eyeing Wickham up to bolster their strike-force for their first ever season in the third tier of English football, which kicked off in perfect style this past weekend with a 2-1 victory away at Bristol Rovers.

The Verdict

Wickham is a player that has always had talent, but also picked up a long list of injuries that have hampered his career.

If it weren’t for the injuries, then right now Wickham probably would be at a Championship club, but the risk is just too great to bring him in – as Preston North End found out last season.

There was promise shown at MK Dons though, where he didn’t start many games at all but managed to keep himself fit – if that were to happen then he can be an asset at League One level.

Whilst Forest Green already have experience up-front in Jamille Matt, Wickham from a technical standpoint is better than anything Ian Burchnall has at his disposal right now, so it could be somewhat of a coup should they agree a deal.