Forest Green Rovers make significant announcement following managerial speculation

Forest Green Rovers have confirmed that Rob Edwards has left the club as he prepares to join Watford.

There has been plenty of speculation surrounding the future of the coach, who took the League Two side up as champions in his first full season in charge, in the past 24 hours.

And, in a statement released on their official site, Forest Green announced his exit as they hit out at the 39-year-old for the way he spoke to the Hornets without their knowledge.

“FGR confirms the departure of Head Coach Rob Edwards. Rob was a key part of the team that gained promotion to League One this season. We’re disappointed that our support, loyalty and honesty towards Rob has been repaid in this way – with negotiations taking place behind our backs.

“We had no contact from Watford, from whom we might expect less, but in any event this kind of behaviour gives football a bad name. We thank Rob for all his work at FGR – forgive him the manner of his departure and wish him well.”

Edwards is now expected to succeed Roy Hodgson at Vicarage Road as he looks to build a team that can take Watford back to the Premier League next season.

The verdict

This is a sad end to Edwards’ time with Forest Green Rovers and you can be sure that many fans will be bitter about how it’s all ended.

On one hand, he is getting a fantastic opportunity to join a club that will expect to be competing for promotion from the Championship, so it’s undoubtedly a huge step up and you can see why he would want to go.

However, considering Forest Green gave him his big chance, the way Edwards has acted doesn’t come across well, although it can’t take away from the fact he did a superb job in securing promotion for the club.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.