Forest Green Rovers involved in EFL transfer battle for Newcastle United player

Forest Green Rovers are looking to sign talented Newcastle United defender Matt Bondswell on loan, although they will face competition from fellow Football League clubs for his signature.

The 20-year-old joined the Magpies last year having spent time in Germany with Leipzig, but he has understandably found it tough to get game time with the Premier League side, given his lack of experience and the options at Eddie Howe’s disposal.

Therefore, a loan move could be on the cards and reporter Pete O’Rourke has confirmed that the newly-promoted third tier outfit are among the clubs keen.

“Newcastle United defender Matty Bondswell is a loan target for a number of EFL clubs, including Forest Green. Bondswell has impressed for Newcastle in pre-season and featured in the friendlies against Burnley, Benfica and Athletic Bilbao.”

If the move does happen, it will be Bondswell’s second spell in League One, after he spent time with Shrewsbury last season but he failed to make an appearance as he was an unused substitute throughout until he returned to the north-east.

The verdict

This seems as though it would be the ideal move for all parties. Firstly, the left-footer needs to be out playing competitive football regularly, instead of with Newcastle’s U23s.

So, he would surely relish the chance to join Forest Green and would back himself to become an important figure.

For the League One side, it would give them another good option in defence and that will help them as they look to enjoy a positive season in the third tier following promotion.

