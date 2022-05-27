Forest Green Rovers chief makes transfer admission on 22-year-old amid Bristol City and Nottingham Forest interest

Forest Green Rovers director of football Richard Hughes has admitted that the club face a tough task in trying to convince Kane Wilson to remain at The New Lawn, with Championship clubs lurking to sign him.

Wilson had a breakthrough campaign with Rovers in 2021-22, with his attacking abilities from the right wing-back position shown to full effect throughout the League Two season.

The former West Bromwich Albion academy graduate ended with three goals and 13 assists to his name in the league in the fourth tier of English football, and such form has seen clubs from higher up the pyramid take a keen interest.

It has even gone as far as one club entering talks for Wilson’s services, with Bristol City looking to snag him from the Gloucestershire outfit following their promotion to League One.

Nottingham Forest are also believed to be interested in Wilson and sent scouts to watch him in the latter stages of the season, and there’s a likelihood that a plethora of other Championship outfits will be making contract offers to him.

Speaking to Gloucestershire Live on Wilson’s Forest Green future, Hughes said: “Kane Wilson will be really tough to keep.”

“We expect he has Championship interest. “Nothing has happened yet – but he did really well this season, and he’s shown how we can help players progress.” The Verdict Wilson had shown flashes of quality before the 2021-22 season, but the last nine months have been explosive in terms of his contributions. He very-much suited Rob Edwards’ attacking system at Forest Green, and any young player getting 13 assists from wing-back regardless of the level in the EFL they’re playing at is bound to get noticed. Of course, there is no guarantee that Wilson will be able to make the step up to the Championship, but that is where he will probably end up. For second tier clubs, it is a cheap gamble considering he’s out of contract and will only cost a small compensation fee, and it will be interesting to see how he performs when he inevitably signs for a Championship side.