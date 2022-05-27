Forest Green Rovers appoint former Notts County boss as new head coach

Forest Green Rovers have announced the arrival of Ian Burchnall as the club’s new head coach.

Rovers were seeking a new man in the dugout following Rob Edwards’ departure from the club to join Championship side Watford.

Now, it has been confirmed that the 39-year-old will be the man in the dugout at The New Lawn Stadium as the club embark on their League One adventure following promotion from League Two.

In joining Forest Green with immediate effect, Burchnall departs Notts County, where he has been manager since March 2021.

In his first full season in charge of the Magpies, Burchnall led the club to 5th place in the National League – falling short to Grimsby Town in the play-offs in heart-breaking fashion.

Notts County this afternoon confirmed that Forest Green formally approached them regarding Burchnall on Monday, and that the club gave them permission to talk to the 39-year-old.

The ultimate EFL Championship quiz – Can you score 30/30?

1 of 30 Where in the Championship did AFC Bournemouth finish last season? 3rd 4th 5th 6th

Speaking as part of the announcement, Burchnall explained that he felt the opportunity was one that was too good to turn down.

“I’m really delighted to sign at FGR and be part of what is an exciting chapter in the club’s history.” the 39-year-old told FGR club media.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to come and lead the club and the challenge of football in League One was just too good to turn down, especially at a progressive and forward-thinking club.”

“I want to thank Dale and Rich for bringing me in, and to Notts County for the time I spent at the club. I’m looking forward to getting started!”

The Verdict

Yet another refreshing appointment being made today.

Burchnall becomes the second managerial appointment in the EFL to have come from a non-league club, following Pete Wild’s appointment at Barrow AFC from FC Halifax Town.

This really goes to show that if you perform well as a manager in the non-league, forward-thinking clubs in the EFL really will consider you for their positions.

It will certainly be interesting to see how Burchnall gets on next season as the club embark on their League One campaign following promotion.