Highlights Middlesbrough need to prioritise defensive reinforcements in the January transfer window for a chance to finish in the top six.

Luke Ayling and Matt Clarke would be sensible options in the starting lineup, bringing experience and defensive abilities.

Emmanuel Latte Lath's injury may be problematic, potentially forcing Middlesbrough to address their forward options.

January has already and will continue to be a busy month for those connected with Middlesbrough, as Michael Carrick, his players and the hierarchy have multiple factors to contend with.

On top of multiple league outings and a two-legged affair against Chelsea in the EFL Cup semi-final, which they currently hold a 1-0 advantage in, Carrick has the January transfer window to focus on as well.

In order to give Boro the best potential chance to pursue a second successive finish inside the Championship's top six, movement through the door will be needed, and FLW looks at a potential best XI for the former Manchester United midfielder once the window has ground to a halt.

GK - Ethan Horvath

Despite Tom Glover's recent stint in net as a result of Seny Dieng's injury, which has ruled the former QPR man out of Senegal's AFCON squad, it feels like Boro could do with another experienced head in net.

Horvath would be an adequate shoo-in for the time being, with the American yet to feature competitively since last season's Championship play-off final, as his then employers Luton Town emerged victorious.

RB - Luke Ayling

Middlesbrough were in need of defensive reinforcements, and with the 32-year-old bringing a lot of experience after his loan spell from Leeds United, it seems inevitable that Ayling will slot into the starting eleven fairly quickly.

In fact, this signing could have a knock-on boost to Isaiah Jones, as Ayling's defensive awareness could see the 24-year-old be given more freedom on the right flank.

Luke Ayling stats at Leeds United (Overall) Appearances Goals Assists 268 11 21 Luke Ayling stats at Leeds United (Per Competition) Competition Appearances Goals Assists Premier League 93 4 3 Championship 160 7 16 League Cup 9 0 1 FA Cup 6 0 1

CB - Matt Clarke

Clarke has come back into the fold of late, and, alongside Ayling, would be a sensible option to keep in the side on a more consistent basis heading into a defining period of the season.

The 25-year-old's aerial presence could also come in handy at the opposite end of the pitch.

CB - Andrew Omobamidele

Despite rumours in recent times linking Middlesbrough with two other Nottingham Forest defenders in the form of Joe Worrall and Scott McKenna, Carrick should be encouraged to deploy a loan deal for Andrew Omobamidele.

This comes after Tom Collomosse revealed that the Republic of Ireland international could be one of three Forest players shown the exit door between now and February 1st. The 21-year-old will also be keen for regular game time, having made 34 second tier appearances for Norwich last term, prior to his move to the City Ground.

LB - Lukas Engel

Engel's versatility means he is able to operate as a central or left-sided defender.

Since joining from Silkeborg, the Dane has put together a number of solid performances in red and white, and will most likely feature in this position given Alex Bangura's injury against Chelsea.

CM - Jonny Howson

Howson's presence in this side continues to go under the radar, despite the fact the 35-year-old is out of contract in six months' time.

The veteran midfielder's leadership and tenacity has often been the key in allowing the energetic midfield prospects in Carrick's side to grab the headlines.

This is despite other impressive options at the boss' disposal, such as Dan Barlaser.

CM - Hayden Hackney

It wouldn't be a Middlesbrough dream XI without Hayden Hackney, as the England U21 international continues to flourish in his development, despite missing a portion of the campaign through injury.

His recent goal against Mauricio Pochettino's side exemplified why so many Premier League sides are interested in the Redcar-born playmaker's services, but Boro fans and Carrick will be hoping any deals can be fended off until at least the summer.

RM - Isaiah Jones

As previously mentioned, Ayling's arrival will no doubt be a delight to Jones, as the 24-year-old continues to be a key weapon for Middlesbrough.

Having already garnered at least six goal contributions in the league, he will be looking to improve further on such numbers as Boro hunt down the top six.

AM - Finn Azaz

The arrival of Azaz is one that caused a lot of interest, and given the former Villa man's ability, it's not hard to understand why.

With the deal standing at just an estimated £2m, Boro fans can look forward to a bargain transfer, as the 23-year-old continued his upward trajectory in the first half of the season with Plymouth as Argyle's key man alongside Morgan Whittaker.

In 26 second tier outings for the Pilgrims, Azaz clocked up seven goals and five assists from midfield, including a spectacular strike against Watford in his final game for the club.

Middlesbrough fans will be hoping Azaz can emulate recent transfer success they've had from Villa Park, which was demonstrated last year with temporary deals for Aaron Ramsey and Cameron Archer.

LM - Morgan Rogers

Another versatile talent is next, with Rogers featuring on the left in this particular system.

The Manchester City loanee has shown what he's capable of in bursts for the Reds this season, but will be hoping that his league form hits a more consistent run during a period where Boro would more than reap the rewards, such is the division's congested nature.

Such runs of form have often coincided with goals in the side's lengthy run in the EFL Cup.

Related 5 strikers that Middlesbrough could target following Latte Lath injury blow Michael Carrick has no end in sight of his Middlesbrough injury problems.

ST - Emmanuel Latte Lath

Rounding off the XI is Emmanuel Latte Lath, although it remains to be seen whether his recent injury is long-term or not.

If the former Atalanta man's injury is serious, then Carrick has the likes of Josh Coburn to fall back on, although this could be an area that the Boro boss potentially looks to address.

It would blow to lose the powerful forward's attributes for a lengthy period, as he's already become a hit with the Riverside Stadium faithful.