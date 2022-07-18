Forest double deal, bid increased, Schofield’s European offer: The latest Huddersfield Town news headlines you might have missed

The start of the 2022/23 Championship season is now less than a fortnight away, with Huddersfield Town facing Burnley in the division’s curtain-raiser on Friday 29th July.

The Terriers have the rest of their pre-season schedule to complete before then while it will likely be a busy period in the transfer market as well.

With that in mind, here are all the latest Huddersfield news headlines you might have missed…

Nottingham Forest agree Huddersfield double deal

Nottingham Forest have agreed a double deal with Huddersfield for midfielder Lewis O’Brien and left-back Harry Toffolo with the fee for both players around £10 million before addons, according to the Telegraph’s John Percy.

The pair were central to the Terriers’ run to the play-off final last season but are now set to join the side that beat them at Wembley.

It is understood that they’re set to undergo their medicals at Forest today.

Quiz: Can you identify the 10 fake Huddersfield Town facts?

1 of 25 Ollie Turton signed from Blackpool True False

Terriers up Jesse Debrah bid

Huddersfield have increased their offer for Halifax Town centre back Jesse Debrah and are hoping to sign him this week, journalist Alan Nixon has revealed via Patreon.

The 22-year-old helped the National League side to a fourth-place finish in 2021/22 but has been linked with a move to the John Smith’s Stadium since June.

The Terriers have now upped their offer for the defender, who is likely to be loaned out should he join from Halifax.

Danny Schofield reveals European offer

Terriers boss Danny Schofield has revealed that he previously turned down an offer from an unnamed Belgian club to stay at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Schofield was appointed as Carlos Corberan’s permanent successor following the Spaniard’s exit earlier this month but has been at the Yorkshire club since 2020 and has discussed some European interest in him in the past.

He told Yorkshire Live: “I did have an offer from a club in Europe; a contract was offered, but I have a really open relationship with Leigh Bromby, so we discussed things and decided it was better for me to stay and keep progressing. It was in Belgium, and it was a very interesting and exciting project.”

Huddersfield sign Yuta Nakayama

Huddersfield have confirmed the signing of Japanese centre-back Yuta Nakayama.

The Japan international has signed a two-year deal at the John Smith’s Stadium after leaving Eredivisie side PEC Zwolle when his contract expired earlier in the summer.

Nakayama bolsters Schofield’s options in central defence following the departures of Levi Colwill and Naby Sarr.