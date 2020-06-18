‘Forest by a comfortable 0-2 scoreline’ – We predict how Sheffield Wednesday v Nottingham Forest will pan out: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

The EFL Championship returns this weekend and one of the standout fixtures is Sheffield Wednesday’s home clash with Nottingham Forest.

Sabri Lamouchi’s men will be keen to avenge their 4-0 humiliation to the Owls in the reverse fixture at the City Ground earlier on this season, and push on to cement their spot in the top six.

Whilst, Garry Monk will be keen to turn around the Owls’ form in what has been a disappointing second half of the season for Wednesday.

So, how do you see this game panning out on Saturday?

The team here at Football League World offer up their views…

George Harbey

can’t see anything other than a Forest win for this one.

Forest have been a really solid outfit under Sabri Lamouchi this season and their away form has been impressive. Of course, it won’t feel like a typical away game this weekend, but you would still expect Lamouchi to approach the game in exactly the same manner as usual.

I think the Reds will have had much better preparation for this game, too. There are question marks surrounding arguably Wednesday’s most important player’s future at the club, in Steven Fletcher, so it remains to be seen whether that affects anything at all.

I think Forest are generally a better team than Wednesday and they have the players who can grind out a win and remain solid. I can see them picking up a 1-0 win in a tight encounter at Hillsborough.

The Owls will undoubtedly be looking for a response after a dreadful run of form before the break, but this will be a tough one for Wednesday.

Alfie Burns

I can’t see anything beyond an away victory this weekend at Hillsborough.

When you look at the problems surrounding Wednesday now with their out of contract players, they’re going to struggle to hit the ground running, whilst Forest have got their heads down and put their full focus on the season’s resume.

In addition to that, there’s no home advantage for Wednesday, who will be without their vocal fanbase, which is sure to be a disadvantage to them.

In the Bundesliga we’ve seen a high percentage of away victories, which is a pattern I’m expecting to see in the Championship, particularly in this fixture.

Forest by a comfortable 0-2 scoreline.

Ned Holmes

I think Forest are going to win this one but it could be tight.

Obviously, it has been three months since either team last played a competitive game but Wednesday looked such a mess before the delay and the Reds are going to be keen to fly out the blocks.

Promotion is on the line for Lamouchi’s men, while the Owls don’t have a whole lot to play for.

From the Bundesliga we’ve seen that without crowds, home advantage doesn’t mean much and it’s tough to see Forest going back to Nottingham without the three points.