‘Forest bias’, ‘Always had it in for us’ – Many Derby fans fume at one thing after Swansea win

Derby County continued their recent upturn in form with a 2-0 win against Swansea City yesterday but many fans were left furious at the Sky Sports coverage of the game.

The Rams came into the game on a five-game unbeaten run but knew things would be difficult against a Swansea side pushing for a play-off place.

Wayne Rooney’s men got off to an ideal start, however, as Colin Kazim-Richards poked the ball past Freddie Woodman to give the visitors the lead after just three minutes at the Liberty Stadium.

That instilled relegation-battling Derby with confidence and they doubled their lead through Kamil Jozwiak eight minutes before the half.

The Rams were able to keep their lead intact after the break giving them a well-needed victory and one that means they’re only in the bottom three on goal difference.

The case for interim boss Rooney to get the permanent job continues to build and there is certainly some positivity for fans of the East Midlands club moving forward.

It wasn’t all good for Rams fans last night, however, and many were left aggrieved by the Sky Sports coverage of the game with some taking to Twitter to vent their fury.

Read their reaction here:

Sky saying that’s Swansea’s worst performance of the season, oh nice one thanks for the credit where it’s due! Nothing to do with how we played 🙄 — Danielle Russell (@danr_1985) December 16, 2020

Sky with all their forest bias will never give us any credit — Stefan 🇩🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🌈 (@stefdcfc89) December 16, 2020

We were saying exactly that, it’s like the commentators were wanting Swansea to score 🙈 — Christopher Stonehouse (@chrisstoney123) December 16, 2020

Sky hate @dcfc if we won 10-0 against the top of the league they would say we played the team who played the worst game of the season. Oh well #coyr — Biscuitmarine13 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏎🏎🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@robtoll13) December 16, 2020

Typical Sky! Always had it in for us. I’m fine with that though, keep us under the radar a little longer as we sort ourselves out. There’s no question that we were superb tonight. Didn’t give them a sniff. — Ross Lowe (@RossBits) December 16, 2020

We always get it with sky, commentators never praise us. — Mr. Sowden (@Mr_Sowden) December 17, 2020

You’re literally talking about Sky, that explains itself — Curt🔌 (@DcfcLad98) December 16, 2020

Spot on 👍 — Joy Crackle (@JoyCrackle1) December 16, 2020