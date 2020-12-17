Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Forest bias’, ‘Always had it in for us’ – Many Derby fans fume at one thing after Swansea win

2 hours ago

Derby County continued their recent upturn in form with a 2-0 win against Swansea City yesterday but many fans were left furious at the Sky Sports coverage of the game. 

The Rams came into the game on a five-game unbeaten run but knew things would be difficult against a Swansea side pushing for a play-off place.

Wayne Rooney’s men got off to an ideal start, however, as Colin Kazim-Richards poked the ball past Freddie Woodman to give the visitors the lead after just three minutes at the Liberty Stadium.

That instilled relegation-battling Derby with confidence and they doubled their lead through Kamil Jozwiak eight minutes before the half.

The Rams were able to keep their lead intact after the break giving them a well-needed victory and one that means they’re only in the bottom three on goal difference.

The case for interim boss Rooney to get the permanent job continues to build and there is certainly some positivity for fans of the East Midlands club moving forward.

It wasn’t all good for Rams fans last night, however, and many were left aggrieved by the Sky Sports coverage of the game with some taking to Twitter to vent their fury.

Read their reaction here:


