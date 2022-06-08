“Forest are definitely on his trail” – Transfer insider issues verdict on Nottingham Forest pursuit of Morgan Gibbs-White

Transfer insider Dean Jones believes that Wolves are attempting to price Morgan Gibbs-White out of a possible move this summer.

The forward spent the previous campaign on loan at Sheffield United, where he impressed many with his performances.

The 22-year old scored 11 goals and earned nine assists from 35 Championship appearances for the Blades.

Wolves have attracted interest in the player, with Nottingham Forest and Southampton competing to sign Gibbs-White.

However, it has been suggested by Jones that Wolves are keen to keep the player this transfer window.

This means that Wolves will likely set a high price tag that they expect no one to match in order to send the message that the player isn’t for sale to the pursuing clubs.

“Well I really want him to stay, and it’s starting to look like they’re going to price them out of a move,” Jones told Football League World.

“Southampton and Forest are definitely on his trail.

“But they might just put a silly price tag on him, £30 million or something. I think it will probably be enough to scare off the guys that are interested.”

Gibbs-White has previously performed a number of times in the Premier League for Wolves but never on a consistent basis.

The loan to United succeeded in raising his profile and reputation as the player earned plaudits for his performances under Paul Heckingbottom.

The club’s failure to secure promotion ended their hopes of keeping the Englishman beyond the season, with more top flight experience now firmly on the horizon.

The Verdict

As long as Gibbs-White is part of Bruno Lage’s plans then this makes the most sense for Wolves.

The player will of course need assurances that he will receive game time as he has shown he is ready to make the step up to the Premier League.

A move to Forest or Southampton would be a sideways step in that respect as all three clubs will be competing in the same division next season, all with the same ambitions.

It is highly unlikely that either club would stump up the cash to pay a £25 or 30 million deal, despite how highly rated Gibbs-White has become.