Middlesbrough will be looking to deliver a positive response to the disappointment of suffering a defeat in the play-offs when the 2023/24 campaign gets underway in August.

Boro could potentially boost their chances of challenging for automatic promotion if they secure the services of some fresh faces.

Head coach Michael Carrick will also be keen to retain the services of the club's key players.

One of the individuals who has recently become the subject of transfer speculation is Hayden Hackney.

What has been said about Nottingham Forest's interest in Hayden Hackney?

According to a report from 90min, Nottingham Forest are one of a host of clubs who have been monitoring Hackney's progress at Middlesbrough ahead of the summer window.

It is understood that Liverpool, Newcastle United, Arsenal and Leicester City have also been keeping an eye on the 20-year-old.

Forest will be able to offer Hackney the chance to play in the Premier League next season as they guaranteed safety last weekend by defeating the Gunners at the City Ground.

Here, three of our FLW writers have shared their thoughts on whether this would be a good signing for Forest, while also offering their views on whether Hackney should remain at Boro for another season amid this interest.

What have our FLW writers had to say about Nottingham Forest's interest in Hackney?

Ned Holmes

Premier League interest in Hayden Hackney was inevitable but I'm not sure this is the right time to leave Middlesbrough.

He's almost guaranteed to be a central part of Michael Carrick's plans moving forward, which means regular minutes in a team chasing promotion to the Championship.

Not only that, the 20-year-old can learn from one of the greatest English midfielders of the Premier League era in Carrick so he should be looking to make the most of that.

From a Forest perspective, it makes a lot of sense for them to invest in the future but Steve Cooper is hardly short of central midfielders, is he?

You can't rule anything out given the way the Reds have done business since reaching the Premier League but I'd be surprised to see him at The City Ground anytime soon.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Given the talent he has shown so far, it's understandable that top flight clubs are keeping tabs on Hayden Hackney.

However, there is no way he should leave Middlesbrough just yet.

A move to the Premier League would come far too soon, and the young midfielder would be much better served remaining at the Riverside under Michael Carrick.

Hackney certainly looks a player capable of playing in the Premier League in the future, but for now, he should stay put and keep developing

Josh Cole

It is hardly a shock that Hackney has attracted interest from Forest as well as a host of other clubs as he produced a host of impressive performances for Boro during the 2022/23 campaign.

As well as providing seven direct goal contributions in the Championship, Hackney managed to record a respectable average WhoScored match rating of 6.80 at this level.

Despite the fact that Hackney clearly possesses a great deal of potential, Forest should only step up this pursuit if they view him as a long-term investment, as he may not be ready to play week-in, week-out in the Premier League.

For the sake of his career, staying with Boro for another year could turn out to be a wise choice as he is currently guaranteed regular game-time, which has clearly done wonders for his development.