This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Like many of the recent transfer windows, Sander Berge's future at Sheffield United is rather uncertain, even if promotion to the Premier League is achieved.

The classy midfielder, who has been away on international duty with Norway, started during a 3-0 defeat to Spain on Saturday, before being brought on from the bench during a 1-1 draw against Georgia yesterday evening.

Now, his focus will be back with the Blades and their automatic promotion push, with the Yorkshire club possessing nine games of this Championship season to play.

Norway manager Stale Sobakken has urged the midfielder to depart Sheffield United this summer when speaking to Norwegian media, outlining the football that has been played there as a reason why Berge should seek other opportunities.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts surrounding Berge and whether a move away from Bramall Lane would represent a good decision with his career in mind...

Billy Mulley

Sheffield United have largely played a good brand of football this season but, of course, they would perhaps have to adapt their style of play if promotion to the Premier League is secured.

Therefore, I do slightly understand these comments coming from the Norway boss, however, I am not 100% in agreement that he needs to leave Bramall Lane this summer.

If he does opt to move on, then he is not going to find a top-flight destination where he will have a better opportunity to feature often and regular Premier League football, or top-tier football elsewhere, will help him to continue his development.

In my mind, it all depends on which clubs show an interest in Berge in the summer before deciding whether a move away from Sheffield United would be the appropriate next step.

Toby Wilding

It does feel as though Berge may need to move on should the opportunity.

The midfielder has been an important player for Sheffield United over the years, but when you consider some of the clubs he is being linked with, you do get the feeling that he may be able to earn even more opportunities in terms of competing at an even higher level, winning trophies, and securing a more lucrative deal.

Indeed, these comments from Norway's coach also put further pressure on Berge to potentially make this move, since it could have an impact on his international future as well, and he is not going to want to give that up either.

As a result, it seems that for the good of his career at potentially both club and international level, a move may soon need to be considered for Berge.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I don't think these comments are particularly helpful to be honest.

Sander Berge and his representatives know what is best for his career and the national coach telling him to do one thing or another publicly is overstepping the mark in my opinion.

If Sheffield United remain in the Championship then yes, Sander Berge should seek a move away.

However, if they go up, he may well want to remain, and given he'd be playing regular Premier League football, I'm not sure what complaints the national coach would have.

As I said, I don't think the comments were particularly helpful, and nor were they logical.