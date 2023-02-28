“For sure” – Pundit reacts as Newcastle United lead Tottenham and West Ham in Alex Scott transfer chase

The race to sign Bristol City talent Alex Scott in the summer has another development in it as Newcastle United are the latest Premier League club to show an interest.

As per a report from The Sun, the Magpies have joined Crystal Palace, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United in the race to sign the talented teenager.

However, it is the Tynesiders who have emerged as early front-runners for the 19-year-old, and according to Football Insider, the Premier League outfit would loan Scott back to his current club.

Scott has started all but one of Bristol City’s Championship fixtures this season and has been a key source of versatility for the Robins.

Asked if Newcastle would be a good destination for the young midfielder to continue his development, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “Yeah, for sure.

“Eddie Howe has done a fantastic job at Newcastle, he’s an excellent manager to work under and the club’s moving in the right direction in terms of, you know, challenging for a European spot.

“So again, any of the clubs that Alex has been linked with would be a great move for him.”

The verdict

As Palmer alludes to, Howe would be a great manager to work under and he could help get the very best out of a player who has the potential to thrive in the Premier League.

It would be no real surprise if further interest was to surface for Scott but when you consider the pathway to regular football, style of play and ambitions of a club, there will not be many better opportunities than Newcastle.

Scott’s ability to impress in multiple positions will only enhance the options he will likely have on the table at the end of the season.

Newcastle have proven to spot talent and develop individuals using the EFL pyramid before and this could be another opportunity to do that successfully once again.