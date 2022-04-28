“For sure” – Carlton Palmer delivers verdict on major West Brom managerial update

Expectation levels will once again be very high at West Brom next season, as the Baggies fans eye a return to the Premier League.

In what has been a difficult Championship campaign for the Baggies, the Express & Star have recently claimed that Steve Bruce is set to remain in charge at The Hawthorns for the 2022/23 campaign.

West Brom are yet to find any consistency with Bruce in charge, following a turbulent end to Valerien Ismael’s tenure in the Midlands.

Former Albion player now pundit, Carlton Palmer, has spoken to Football League World about the club’s decision to stick with Bruce into the next season: “I think he should be given time to, you know, reshape the club, rebuild the club and see what he can do next season. For sure.

West Brom quiz: Does the Hawthorns have a bigger or smaller capacity than these 20 stadiums?

1 of 20 St.Andrews (Birmingham City) Bigger Smaller

“I don’t always see the answer as changing the manager.”

The verdict

Coming into a tough situation, Bruce was unable to steer the club back towards the play-offs, with the end of this campaign fizzling out to mediocrity.

Now it appears that Bruce will have the whole of the summer to prepare for the rigours of challenging at the top end of the Championship, with the extent of summer recruitment yet to be known.

As Palmer quite rightly points out, changing the manager does not always work out, as sometimes it is more than just the decisive figure at a club.

It is certainly somewhat of a rebuilding job at Albion this season, with this summer having the potential to be an exciting one for Baggies fans.