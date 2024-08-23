This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Young Sheffield United midfielder Sydie Peck has caught attention since breaking out of the academy system, and the debate over where he'll spend this season is still raging on.

The 19-year-old got his first taste of senior action for the Blades last season, as a substitute in their 1-0 victory over Brentford in the Premier League, and has kicked off the new season in a similarly promising style with appearances in all three of the Blades' opening three competitive fixtures.

It was revealed that Rotherham United in League One are weighing up the prospect of bringing the young midfielder in on loan, but it is yet to be confirmed whether a loan or fighting for minutes at Bramall Lane is in store for Peck this season.

Our Sheffield United Fan Pundit, Jimmy, has had his say on the matter.

Blades fan wants Peck to stick around this season.

The United fan feels that the former youth international can have an immediate impact on the Championship side this season, but he can see merit in agreeing a loan move.

Speaking to Football League World, Jimmy said: “Sydie Peck: what a player, what a prospect this lad is.

“I’d like to see him stick in and around the squad at Bramall Lane, for selfish reasons really, because I think he can have an impact on our first team this year. That’s how highly I rate him.

“But, if he’s going to go out on loan, I’m also not against that. I think maybe getting 40 games under his belt in a League One season will accelerate his development.

“I’m not too bothered about where he goes, I would just like him to be in a - if I’m being greedy - a possession-heavy team.

“So somewhere where he can get hold of the ball, dictate play, and sort of orchestrate from the middle, just because I think that would be best for his development. See as much of the ball as he possibly can.

“But he’s got some future, and wherever he goes, he’s a Blade.”

Peck seems like a win-win for the Blades this season

Peck seems to be one of those borderline cases, where a young player is very close to breaking through and establishing themselves in the first team but not quite getting the regular minutes or opportunities to do so.

But, that means that almost any course of action the decision-makers at Bramall Lane take with Peck will come with positives. Challenging Championship players for a space at his parent club will do him no harm and, as Jimmy says, getting him out on loan to be a consistent performer in League One could advance him even faster.

Peck's senior career so far, as per Transfermarkt Team Apps Goals Assists Oldham Athletic 9 0 0 Sheffield United 4 0 1

A loan move therefore seems the ideal, but the Blades mustn't rush to get him out on a temporary deal without some promises about his game time. The worst-case scenario would be that he goes out on loan and ends up spending months on the bench of a third-tier side; he'd be better off doing that back at United where they have a focus on his long-term development.

If the Blades can find him an ideal temporary host for the season in the third tier, they should definitely work towards that. If not, Peck could be in worse places than mixing with the first team at Bramall Lane and fighting his way to getting further senior minutes under his belt.