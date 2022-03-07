“For me the main one is Ivan Šunjić” – Birmingham City fan pundit reveals which players he’d like the Blues to cash in on this summer

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Birmingham City are currently 18th in the Championship and it looks a big summer ahead for the Blues as boss Lee Bowyer and technical director Craig Gardner try to build a squad capable of competing in the top-half of the table.

A key component for any club in the EFL when it comes to the transfer window is how much money they can bring in and who they can potentially cash in on.

With that in mind, we asked FLW’s Birmingham City fan pundit Thomas Oxland which players he’d like to see the Blues cash in on this summer.

“For me personally, if we could potentially get a fee for Ivan Šunjić that would be great.” Thomas told FLW.

“I think there are also other players that we could potentially sell on, like Neil Etheridge, if we could get a good fee for him I’d be happy to see Neil move on. Hasnt quite been the same goalkeeper this season he was when we signed him.

“I’d say they were the two main ones for me, Ivan Šunjić and Neil Etheridge.

“Maybe someone like Maxime Colin – I feel like he’s sort of coming to the end of his blues tenure shortly now, but he’s definitely a very likeable character at the club.

“For me the main one is Ivan Šunjić.”

The Verdict

Ivan Šunjić could certainly be a player Birmingham City look to offload this summer – but what kind of fee the Croat would command remains to be seen.

Birmingham City paid a reported €7 million euros for Šunjić back in 2019 and it may be a big ask to get anywhere close to that for the defensive midfielder this summer.

Neil Etheridge could also be an interesting one to watch – but given he has recently reclaimed the number 1 shirt at Birmingham City – could be one that is less likely to happen – for now.

As the summer approaches it will be interesting to see if anything develops regarding a potential Birmingham City exit for these players.