Burnley's Vincent Kompany may be a wanted man this summer.

The Clarets endured a tough 2023/24 season, as they finished 19th in the Premier League and suffered relegation to the Championship after just one season in the top flight.

Preparations are already underway for their return to the second tier as they inevitably look to earn promotion back to the top flight. While the main focus will be fresh faces coming in, in terms of the playing squad, there is a small chance that Burnley will have to consider their managerial options.

It was recently revealed that German giants Bayern Munich have placed Clarets boss, Kompany, on their list of potential new managers, which would be worrying news for Burnley. TalkSPORT revealed that Kompany was interested in the vacant role in Germany, but Bayern will consider several candidates.

Elsewhere, Brighton and Hove Albion announced the departure of their manager, Roberto De Zerbi, and Kompany has been linked with the vacant job.

With Kompany making a number of headlines that link him with a move away, Burnley must have a replacement at the back of their minds ahead of a huge Championship campaign.

Burnley should consider Danny Rohl

FLW's Burnley fan pundit, Ben Livingstone, has encouraged his club to take Sheffield Wednesday boss, Danny Rohl, into consideration for the job, should Kompany depart, after the German guided the Owls to Championship safety.

Speaking to FLW, he said "If he was to leave, I think you've got to look at Danny Rohl. What a job he has done at Sheffield Wednesday! Dead and buried, and he somehow brought them back to life and stayed in the Championship against all the odds.

"He plays great football. Obviously, Sheffield Wednesday have a pretty poor team and were always destined to finish bottom of the league, if not second bottom, so to keep them up, I think it's an incredible achievement.

"A rumoured £5 million buyout clause aswell. I think Burnley will want £20 million+ for Kompany, so if Bayern do end up paying that £20 million+... we'll get plenty of money, so I think we'll get a good replacement. Danny Rohl would be my number one, [Marti] Cifuentes as number two.

"There are certainly other options across Europe that I imagine we'll go for, but Danny Rohl for me is ideal and realistic, coming from the bottom of the Championship to the top."

While Rohl is an exciting young manager, this would be a totally new test for him. Despite that, Ben is confident in the quality of Burnley's squad. "Whether he can get promotion, that's another thing, but with the squad that we have next year, you could appoint Big Sam or anybody and get promoted! You could bring back Harry Redknapp and get promoted!" he jokingly added.

Danny Rohl would be exciting for Burnley

There is no guarantee that Kompany will leave Turf Moor this summer, but on the off chance that he does, Rohl should certainly be considered as his successor.

The job that the German has done at Hillsborough has been exceptional considering the state of the club at the time of his appointment, and it is only a matter of time until a more ambitious club appoints him. At just 35 years of age, there are extremely promising signs, and he is destined to become a superb manager.

Danny Rohl's Sheffield Wednesday stats Played Wins Draws Losses Win % 38 16 6 16 42.11

For a side looking for automatic promotion next season, and no less, it would be somewhat of a risk as he has never been involved in a promotion race as manager before, so his inexperience could cost him.

That said, Kompany had never managed in England before at the time of his appointment, and his first season saw him guide the club to 100+ points in the Championship, so it may be a risk worth taking with Rohl now familiar with the league.