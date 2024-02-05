Highlights Sunderland's January transfers focused on signing young players with long-term potential for the club.

Sunderland made some key transfers in the January transfer window, but it is the players they didn't sign that show the club's plan for the future.

After years of transfer mismanagement that saw high earners like Jack Rodwell earning obscene money in the Championship, as well as relegation down to League One, Sunderland head coach Michael Beale - as well as sporting director Kristjaan Speakman - is aiming to return the club to Premier League in a more sensible fashion.

After a 1-1 draw at Middlesbrough left the club eighth in the Championship, the Black Cats have a real chance of finishing in the play-off places if they can improve their form under Beale for the second half of the season.

However, the transfers they made last month show that the club is building a squad not just for this season, but to help the club challenge for many years to come.

Sunderland focused on signing young players with resale value in January

The Wearsiders only made three transfers in January.

The first was the signing of 20-year-old Leo Hjelde from Leeds United. Hjelde can play at left-back and centre-back, providing cover for the injured Dennis Cirkin and Niall Huggins.

Hjelde's transfer was a permanent one, with the former Celtic man looking like a long-term acquisition.

He rarely played for Leeds this season, and a move to Sunderland gives him a chance to carry on his Championship career at a club also chasing Premier League promotion.

The second signing was another young star who could become a key player for the Black Cats in the future, but is not expected to have a huge impact this season.

Romaine Mundle joined from Belgian club Standard Liege, just six months after moving to the Jupiler Pro League.

He joined Liege after rejecting a new contract at Tottenham Hotspur, the club whose academy he came through as a youngster.

Mundle failed to break into the first team at Spurs, although they did offer him a new contract - the attacker gambled on himself however and turned it down, and it looked like a move abroad could help give him some senior minutes for the first time.

However, he only played 146 minutes for the Belgian side, so a move to Sunderland could help kick-start his career in England.

Callum Styles was also signed in January from League One side Barnsley, albeit on loan.

The 23-year-old came in with an option to buy at the end of the season, giving the club the chance to assess the player before making a decision on signing him permanently.

Sunderland's 2023-24 Signings - January Window Player Position Signed From Permanent/Loan? Leo Hjelde CB/LB Leeds United Permanent Callum Styles CM/LWB Barnsley Loan Romaine Mundle RW/LW Standard Liege Permanent

These transfers show a clear vision for the future for Beale's side, although the players they didn't sign tell the full story.

They avoided signing older players on short-term deals

In signing Mundle and Hjelde, Sunderland showed they were building for the future, but it is the players they didn't sign that really show their plan going forward.

Sunderland were linked with some short-term deals for some established players during the January transfer window, which could have helped them with an immediate push towards the top six.

The Black Cats were one of the teams heavily linked with a move for Bournemouth striker Kieffer Moore.

The 30-year-old Wales international eventually ended up joining Ipswich Town on a six-month loan, and is likely to have a big impact on the squad following a hamstring injury to George Hirst, and he made his presence felt with two goals on his second debut this weekend.

While Sunderland have lacked a top striker since selling Ross Stewart to Southampton in the summer, the decision to stick with their summer signing attackers - including Nazariy Rusyn and Luis Semedo - speaks volumes about Beale's trust in the forwards.

With Moore's £25,000-per week wages a factor, Sunderland have been pragmatic in deciding to use the money to sign younger stars with resale value, than risk it on a potential promotion push this season by signing the Welshman.

Meanwhile, they also neglected to complete a deal for their former midfielder Yann M'Vila.

The Black Cats were heavily linked with a move for the 33-year-old, and the France international even claimed that Sunderland were the only second division side he would move to.

The M'Vila transfer would have been a free transfer, following his release from Greek side Olympiacos in the summer, but the player's age was likely a factor in the deal. At 33, M'Vila is closer to the end of his career, and would merely be a stop-gap signing.

However, considering Sunderland have the youngest squad in the Championship, the addition of an experienced head could have made a big difference to the squad, especially with the loss of Alex Pritchard to Birmingham City.

While the likes of Moore and M'Vila could have helped the club in the short term, Beale is clearly focusing on the long term future of the club, and looks to building a project at the Stadium of Light to help the Black Cats climb back to the Premier League again.