Gareth Ainsworth may have steered QPR clear of relegation but the battle is just beginning for him at Loftus Road.

Staying up was the main objective the 50-year-old was tasked with when he was appointed as Neil Critchley's replacement in February, with the R's in free fall in the Championship, and he achieved it courtesy of back-to-back away wins against Burnley and Stoke City meaning their fate was confirmed ahead of the final-day defeat to Bristol City.

Under usual circumstances, survival alone would be enough to raise Ainsworth's stock further at Loftus Road, he was after all a club legend before he took the job, but that has not been the case.

QPR fans are not convinced by Gareth Ainsworth

He may have the backing of the R's board heading into the summer but he has still got a long way to go to convince the W12 support that he's the right person to lead their club forward.

There was trepidation among some supporters before he got the job, with concerns about the impact the appointment could have on both his West London legacy and the club itself.

If anything, there is less confidence three months and 13 games into his tenure. Supporters have not been impressed by the direct style of football they've seen their side play in the final months of the season - with the R's averaging just 28.3% possession across their last four games of 2022/23.

Ainsworth worked wonders at Wycombe Wanderers, twice winning promotion and having the Chairboys regularly punching above their weight, and was a much-loved figure at Adams Park as a result but the expectation is different at Loftus Road.

QPR summer rebuild

He deserves the chance to lead this summer's rebuild and has made it clear he plans to make the big changes he believes are necessary to turn their fortunes around. It would after all be unfair to judge him before he gets a transfer window to make shape his squad and a pre-season to properly get his ideas across.

The 50-year-old looks set to get that this summer and while many fans are willing to give him the benefit of the doubt at the moment, their patience may well be limited next term.

It has always seemed like a matter of time until Ainsworth got his full opportunity in the R's dugout, having spent seven years at the club as a player and twice been made caretaker boss, but after a testing few months he will now properly appreciate the size of the task facing him - both in terms of rebuilding the squad and winning over the supporters.