“For ages” – David Wagner tells Norwich City supporters what he wants from them for Sunderland clash

Norwich City boss David Wagner has called for supporters to make Carrow Road the loudest it “has been in ages” for Sunday’s game against Sunderland.

The Canaries climbed back into the Championship play-off places courtesy of a 3-2 win over Millwall on Saturday.

They face another game with top six aspirations next as the Black Cats head to Carrow Road on Sunday.

Tony Mowbray’s side have lost three on the bounce, including a 5-1 defeat at the hands of Stoke City on the weekend, and their play-off hopes are dwindling as a result.

Even so, Wagner views their visit as a massive game and is hoping that the fans can make their presence felt.

Asked about the importance of the travelling supporters after Saturday’s victory at The Den, he told FLW: “The energy they gave us was important today.

“I think you’ve seen that we’ve taken that energy and used it on the pitch as well.

“I said this before, if we want to push for the play-offs and promotion, we can only do it together.

“I think wins like in the past, a moment like today – this can only gel us together.

“Now, I think the players deserved every credit and every support for the next home game on Sunday.

“Sunderland, a very important game for us, this should be the loudest Carrow Road since ages.

“Before kick-off, the atmosphere should be electric because it is very, very important that we create something where we can be successful and have the chance to win on Sunday again.”

Norwich have won three on the bounce in the Championship and four of their last five.