Football Manager 25's long awaited release is taking place in March, and the game will be available to play on Xbox, Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation 5, while FM25 Touch will be available via Nintendo Switch, and FM25 Mobile will be exclusively accessible via Netflix.

Seasoned players of the football management simulation game will be well aware of the benefits of signing young players, who boast bags of potential, regardless of which club they choose to play the game with.

Football League World takes a look at 10 Championship wonderkids who could be fantastic signings to make once the game is released next month:

Chris Rigg

It is sometimes difficult to believe that Sunderland starlet Chris Rigg is still only 17-years-old, due to the fact that he looks so at home in the Championship, and boasts experience beyond his age.

This campaign, the Academy of Light graduate has helped the Black Cats in their quest to return to the Premier League, and is no stranger to the scoresheet.

As previously reported by TalkSport, top-flight giants Manchester United have been eyeing Rigg's services, which is a clear endorsement of the sort of ability he boasts, while he still has a long career ahead of him.

Jobe Bellingham

Another obvious pick when it comes to choosing players to sign on FM25 is Rigg's Sunderland teammate Jobe Bellingham, who is often compared to older brother and Real Madrid superstar Jude, but is a top drawer Championship player in his own right.

Like the aforementioned 17-year-old, Bellingham's performances have played a key role in the so far successful campaign the Black Cats have enjoyed.

Despite being just 19, the Black Cats ace has already hit the milestone of 100 senior appearances, while 26 came with former club Birmingham City.

The Blues academy graduate has fast become one of the most exciting attacking midfielders in the Championship, and is equally comfortable both scoring and assisting.

Nathan Lowe

Stoke City striker Nathan Lowe would be a quality FM25 signing for players searching for a young frontman they would like to lead the line for their club in the long-term.

The 19-year-old established his lethal eye for goal during a loan spell with Walsall earlier this campaign, in which he made 22 League Two appearances, scoring 15 goals and creating five assists.

Nathan Lowe 2024/25 League Two stats Appearances 22 Starts 20 Goals 15 Assists 5

He also scored against play-off challengers West Bromwich Albion upon his return to the Potters in January, demonstrating he already has what it takes to deliver at Championship level.

Charlie Hughes

Hull City defender Charlie Hughes joined the Tigers from League One side Wigan Athletic last summer, and has excelled in the second tier for his new club.

His talent has already been majorly recognised, as he has represented England at Under-20 level, while his calmness in possession could be ideal for FM25 players who like to instill an ethos of playing out from the back.

Hughes had a strong football education, having spent time in the Liverpool youth academy, before joining the Latics as a teenager, prior to making his Championship debut with the North West club during the 2022/23 season.

Ollie Arblaster

Ollie Arblaster is one of the best known wonderkids in the second tier, due to the fact he plied his trade in the Premier League for current club Sheffield United just last term.

He is a creative midfielder, who can act as a deep-lying playmaker, as well as making his presence known in the final third, and was a real asset for the Blades before suffering a season-ending injury during November's victory over Steel City Derby rivals Sheffield Wednesday.

While Chris Wilder's men are still in the promotion battle, they miss the 20-year-old's ability, and he could be a solid pick to sign on FM25 too.

Tom Fellows

West Brom star Tom Fellows is still only 21-years-old, but is already one of the best assist-makers in the Championship, and boasts admirable creativity.

His efforts last season, when he scored four goals and created three assists, helped the Baggies land a play-off spot, albeit they missed out at the semi-final stages to eventual promotion winners Southampton.

But this term Fellows has hit new heights, and already provides the sort of creative spark any Championship boss would simply love to have among their ranks.

Christian Nwachukwu

Winger Christian Nwachukwu signed for Sheffield United on January transfer deadline day, and was one of two additions brought to the club thanks to AI-driven data analysis, alongside 22-year-old Peruvian winger Jefferson Caceres.

In many ways, the Blades' move to acquire Nwachukwu's services was a very Football Manager-esque decision, while FM25 players may also be keen to tap into the 19-year-old's potential.

The Nigerian has already plied his trade in both the Europa League and the Conference League thanks to his time with former club Botev Plovdiv, who play in the Bulgarian top-flight.

Kieran Morgan

Midfielder Kieran Morgan rose through the Tottenham Hotspur youth academy ranks before opting to join Championship side Queens Park Rangers to begin his career in senior football.

The current campaign marks Morgan's breakout season, and he has looked right at home playing for QPR in the second tier, and is handed regular playing time by boss Marti Cifuentes.

While Morgan is still only 18-years-old, he has already established his creative tendencies, and notched an assist during the R's 2-1 defeat to London rivals Millwall in early February.

Igor Tyjon

Blackburn Rovers academy star Igor Tyjon is only 16-years-old, but he has already featured in senior matchday squads for the Lancashire outfit in both the Championship and the FA Cup.

While Tyjon is yet to make a significant mark for Rovers at first-team level, he is already one of John Eustace's fringe players, and has displayed his eye for goal in Premier League 2 this term.

The striker is certainly one for the future, who boasts a very high ceiling, and could be a real gem on any FM25 save.

Deago Nelson

Similarly to Blackburn starlet Tyjon, West Brom defender Deago Nelson is still yet to make his major breakthrough for the Baggies, but is already a fringe player at the Hawthorns.

The teenager made his senior debut for the Baggies as a substitute during an EFL Cup defeat to Fleetwood Town last August, and is regularly called upon at academy level in Premier League 2.

It is seemingly only a matter of time until Nelson becomes a more familiar name among Championship supporters, while he has already been named in second tier matchday squads.