Shrewsbury Town reach transfer agreement for midfielder

Former Birmingham City stalwart David Davis has made his return to another former employer, joining Sky Bet League One side Shrewsbury Town for the third time in his career.

The experienced midfielder is no stranger to Shropshire, having signed on a 6-month contract back in January, but following its expiry has opted to join the Salopians on a one-year contract, linking up once again with Steve Cotterill.

It is well known that Cotterill and Davis have a strong relationship, with the latter managing the midfielder at two different clubs. The 30-year old made 21 appearances for Shrewsbury last season, enjoying stints in a number of different positions.

Davis is a footballing veteran, having made 315 appearances across nine different clubs, with seven of them playing in the Football League. 182 of those caps came for Birmingham, where he quickly established himself as a fan favourite and a regular from 2014-2018.

Cotterill commented Davis’ return to the New Meadow Stadium, saying via the club website: “He was the last player I saw when I was speaking to all of the lads at the end of the season. Upon reflection and contact in the summer, he has signed a one-year deal with us. He’d been offered two-year deals elsewhere but he wanted to play here.

“He said he wanted to come back and I know he was really disappointed at the end of last season. David was a big part of us last season; he’s versatile, a great lad, experienced and a fit boy.

“Once David told me where he was at in the summer, I was more comfortable salary-wise if that makes sense. Tying players up for a little bit longer is always hard when they are coming out of the Championship. His keenness to come back and play for us again was really key for me. David has trained with us from day one and has trained incredibly hard.

“He will be back with us, he’s signed a year’s contract. I am glad that he didn’t sign the other offers, we’re pleased to have him back in the building and he is pleased to be here.”

The Verdict

An excellent signing to implement a fresh impetus of leadership in the Shrewsbury changing room, and one that will massively bolster Cotterill’s options in the midfield.

The Shrews finished just seven points clear of the relegation zone last season with Cotterill absent for a large period of time, so with the experienced manager returning to the dugout and a leader like Davis commanding the squad, this could be a vital addition in Shrewsbury’s short-term plans.