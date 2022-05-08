“Football isn’t that simple” – Huddersfield? Nottingham Forest? Sheffield United? Luton? Who will win the Championship play-offs? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

With Huddersfield Town and Nottingham Forest already knowing that they would be participating in this season’s Championship play-offs before the final gameweek of the campaign, Sheffield United and Luton Town managed to keep hold of fifth and sixth respectively with victories.

The Blades managed to secure a 4-0 win over league leaders Fulham, whilst the Hatters beat Reading by a goal-to-nil.

Luton will host Huddersfield Town on Friday evening, before visiting the John Smith’s Stadium a week tomorrow.

In the other tie, Nottingham Forest will travel to Bramall Lane on Saturday, before welcoming the Blades to The City Ground a week on Tuesday.

The winners of these ties will meet at Wembley on the 29th of May, with a place in the Premier League up for grabs.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding who they think will be successful in the play-offs…

Billy Mulley

It is extremely difficult to call, as it always is with the play-offs.

Huddersfield are such a stable and consistent side who are extremely tough to beat, ending the season with 19 points from a possible 21.

Nottingham Forest certainly possess an excellent chance, with the Reds excelling under Steve Cooper, with Forest definitely the most exciting team involved in these play-offs.

Sheffield United are also extremely dangerous, proving just how devastating they can be yesterday against the league leaders, with the Blades going into the play-offs on the back of three impressive victories.

Then, Luton will be looking to continue the theme of this campaign whereby they have continued to defy expectations.

What an incredibly exciting few weeks it will be before finding out who will be joining Fulham and Bournemouth in the Premier League, with it being hard to look past Nottingham Forest at this stage.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Going purely off of form, you have to back Nottingham Forest to get the job done.

They fell short of automatic promotion in the end, but the fact they were even in contention for it given where they were when Steve Cooper took over is testament to the job he has done at the City Ground.

They face a tough tie in their semi-final against Sheffield United, but I think if they get through that, they are a better side than Huddersfield or Luton when all teams are at their best.

Football isn’t that simple though so there will no doubt be some twists in these play-off matches and any side that goes up would be more than deserving.

Toby Wilding

Given how unpredictable the play-offs are, this is an incredibly tough one to call, although Sheffield United may have the strongest case at the minute.

Saturday’s 4-0 thumping of Fulham means the Blades go into the play-offs with a great deal of momentum, something you don’t feel Nottingham Forest or Luton have as much of, after some challenging results and performances in the last seven days.

Meanwhile, you do wonder about how much a rather small Huddersfield squad have to give after a long season, and there may be some concerns about whether they have the attacking firepower for these games.

Although Sheffield United have a similar issue with attacking injuries, Saturday suggests they can cope with that, which combined with the aforementioned all-important momentum, could be enough to get them over the line.