Michael Carrick has praised the work John Eustace did at Birmingham City before his sacking earlier this month.

Eustace was controversially dismissed from his role at St. Andrew’s by the new Blues owners despite the team sitting sixth in the Championship table.

The 43-year-old was in charge of the Midlands club for 15 months, but has been replaced by Carrick’s former Man United teammate Wayne Rooney.

Rooney has spent the last year or so out of English football, taking the reins at DC United in MLS.

The former striker will have big boots to fill at Birmingham given how popular Eustace was during his time in charge of the club.

What has Michael Carrick said about John Eustace’s Birmingham exit?

Carrick has praised the job Eustace did to put Birmingham in the top six by the time he was dismissed.

However, he believes that it will still be a very difficult clash on Saturday afternoon when Rooney’s side travels to the Riverside.

“John [Eustace] did a terrific job to put them in the position in the league, but football is football,” said Carrick, via Birmingham Live.

“It’s tough to see a manager lose his job, but I’m delighted to see Wayne back – he’s my friend, he’s back in the English game, and I’m looking forward to going against him. It’s a good game for us because it’s a tough one.

“They’ve had some really good results and are in a good place in the league, so it’s a good challenge for us. Our boys are in a good place as well, but we’ve got to keep doing what we were doing to perform well. We want to build on it and keep improving.

"Wayne’s there now, and it’s funny how things work out with this being his first game. It’s difficult to say how they’ll play. They obviously were in a good place, but Wayne is his own man and will be coming in to do things his own way.

“So it’s not easy to predict. For us, we have to trust what we’re good at, keep building on the things we’ve been working on and control the things we can control more than anything else.”

Where are Middlesbrough in the Championship table?

Championship Table (As it stands w/c October 9th) Team P GD Pts 9 Hull City 11 2 17 10 Southampton 11 -4 17 11 West Brom 11 4 16 12 Swansea City 11 4 16 13 Coventry City 11 4 15 14 Bristol City 11 1 15 15 Millwall 11 -2 15 16 Middlesbrough 11 -1 14

Birmingham won their final two games of Eustace’s tenure, including a 3-1 win over local rivals West Brom prior to the international break.

Meanwhile, Middlesbrough are unbeaten in their last six and are currently on a four-game winning run.

The two teams meet on Saturday afternoon in a 3pm kick-off.

Did John Eustace deserve to be replaced at Birmingham City?

There is no way that Eustace deserved his fate at Birmingham given how well he was doing at a club with limited resources.

He managed a 17th place finish last season when many tipped them for relegation, and now he had the squad competing for Premier League promotion.

It is a lot of pressure for Rooney to step into now, given how popular Eustace was at St. Andrew’s.

If results don’t come immediately, then supporters will have no issues with showing their frustration at the running of the club, which will be directed at Rooney.