‘Football how it should be played’ – Many Middlesbrough fans joyous at Warnock win

Middlesbrough’s life under Neil Warnock started in earnest on Saturday afternoon and fans will be pleased to have seen them emerge 2-0 winners against Stoke City in the Sky Bet Championship.

The game was of massive importance in terms of the relegation battle and Boro winning 2-0 could well give them the springboard to get to safety.

With Charlton, Luton and Wigan all winning this weekend, both sides in this one needed victory but it was Neil Warnock’s men who did the job – despite getting pretty soundly beaten in terms of possession and shots on goal.

Even so, Warnock will tell you it’s what you do with the ball that counts most of all and the Boro display was a perfect example of that, as they took a huge three points.

Let’s look at the reaction to the win…


