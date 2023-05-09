Sunderland stormed into the Sky Bet Championship play-offs in dramatic fashion on the final day of the regular season, capitalising on Millwall's stunning collapse against Blackburn Rovers.

It means that Tony Mowbray's side will face Luton Town in the play-off semi-finals, whilst Millwall lick their wounds after a heartbreaking end to the season.

How did the final day of the Championship season unfold?

At half-time yesterday, Millwall were heading for the play-offs. They were 3-1 up against Blackburn after a Duncan Watmore brace and goal from Oli Burke. Sunderland, at that point, were goalless with Preston North End.

However, as the second-half unfolded, Millwall collapsed and Sunderland kicked on.

Goals from Amad Diallo, Alex Pritchard and Jack Clarke in an 11-minute period put Sunderland into a 3-0 lead at Preston. Millwall, meanwhile, collapsed. Joe Rankin-Costello and Ben Brereton Diaz hauled Blackburn level, before the latter struck an 86th minute winner.

The final league table saw Sunderland finish sixth on goal difference ahead of Blackburn, with Millwall in eighth.

There was a day of real mixed emotions for all fans involved in yesterday's play-off chase.

One Millwall fan was convinced of their place in the play-offs at 3-1, with footage on his channel hearing him say: "Millwall. This is it, they've done it. They are in the play-offs. Secured. There's no way they bottle this."

Of course, Millwall collapsed and Sunderland took advantage, with Black Cats fans jumping on that aforementioned footage.

This fan was confused as to who had actually made the play-offs after the footage.

This individual jumped on the Millwall fan's comments.

This pair had the same idea.

Another loved it.

This fan labelled it 'Football Heritage'.

This final supporter couldn't help but push others in the direction of the Vlogger's reaction to 4-3.