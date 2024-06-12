Highlights Football finance expert Stefan Borson believes Leeds United's failure to win promotion may have benefitted them in terms of FFP.

Leeds would have needed to pay out £20m in player bonuses if they had returned to the Premier League.

The Whites could still benefit from selling one or two key players this summer.

Football Finance expert Stefan Borson believes Leeds United may be in less financial fair play bother having not been promoted at the end of the 2023/24 campaign, speaking to Football Insider.

Last month, the Whites faced Southampton in the play-off final for a return to the Premier League, but Daniel Farke's side were disappointing for much of the game and despite a strong start at Wembley and they have been consigned to another season in the Championship.

Before the final, the Daily Mail reported that the Whites may need to generate up to £100m in sales if they weren't promoted, and the potential need for player sales has become a reality now.

In their likely quest to balance the books this summer, the likes of Willy Gnonto, Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville could potentially be sold for big fees this summer, although it isn't guaranteed that any of the trio will depart before the end of the upcoming summer transfer window.

However, Summerville looks destined to depart Elland Road considering the amount of interest that he is generating at the moment, having enjoyed a magnificent 2023/24 campaign at Elland Road.

Crysencio Summerville's 2023/24 campaign at Leeds United (All competitions) Appearances 49 Goals 20 Assists 11

TEAMtalk have reported that Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Fulham and Liverpool are all interested in the 22-year-old, who has two years left on his contract in West Yorkshire and could be sold for a big fee in the coming months.

It remains to be seen whether there are any bids for him shortly after the summer window opens on Friday, but it seems inevitable that offers will come in for the player at some point.

Stefan Borson on Leeds United's financial situation after missing out on promotion

Borson believes the Whites may have benefitted financially from not being promoted, due to the bonuses they would have had to pay out if they had won against the Saints at Wembley.

He told Football Insider: "Ironically, I think the biggest problem for Leeds would have come if they got promoted.

"If they went up they would have to pay out £20million in bonuses this year without the respective inflows of revenue that comes from being in the Premier League. So I think they might be okay without the £20 million.

"The question now, of course, is what happens next season. Like any club that’s had parachute payments and has had fairly substantial player costs, it’s very hard for them if they don’t get out of that Championship before the parachutes finish.

"If you look at Watford, for example, they are now doing a fundraiser because parachutes have finished and they need cash to need to invest in the squad."

Leeds United could still benefit from selling one or two key players

Balancing the books is an important task for all clubs and if they are to have a decent amount to spend this summer, they will probably need to cash in on one or two players.

They may have sold the likes of Tyler Adams and Luis Sinisterra for big fees in the past 12 months, with the latter turning his loan switch to AFC Bournemouth into a permanent move.

But their wage bill is unlikely to be low at this point and they still need to pay out a hefty amount for players that they have already brought to the club.

If they do cash in on a key player or two, they could use a percentage of the fee generated to recruit adequate replacements.

Which key players will leave Elland Road remains to be seen though.