Football finance expert responds to Mel Morris’ blame game at Derby County

Mel Morris attempted to dissociate himself from the blame when he spoke to BBC Radio Derby on Sunday.

Football Finance Expert Kieran Maguire was having none of it and used an interesting analogy to describe Morris’ blame game tactics on The Price of Football podcast, released this morning.

He said: “It’s nothing to do with me gov, he’s (Mel Morris) sitting there like a puppy in a locked room next to a large dose of plop-plops, and saying it’s nothing to do with me gov. Well it’s utter utter nonsense.”

Morris looked to shift the blame onto the EFL and the coronavirus pandemic in the interview, such that comes into question considering a lot of Championship clubs have had to deal with those same issues and are not in the worrying predicament Derby County find themselves in.

Wayne Rooney’s side showed incredible strength of character to put in an outstanding performance despite all the doubt around the future of the club in beating Stoke City 2-1 on Saturday.

Morris has invested a lot of money into Derby County in recent years but the supporters will be hoping the administrators can find a suitable buyer in the not too distant future.

With the anxiety over selling their best players at a cut price and staff losing their jobs the Rams are in a desperate position off the pitch more than on it.

The Verdict

Morris’ comments are interesting to say the least, not looking to admit any mistakes and that is what, along with his management of the club, has drawn criticism from Kieran Maguire.

Rooney and his players continue to gain admirers for the start they have made to the season, it would have been a remarkable achievement for the squad to stay up in the second tier without any points deductions so their fate looks sealed now they are in administration.

Hopefully, a new passionate buyer can come forward and deal with the club’s current problems as soon as possible.