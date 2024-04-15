Football finance expert Dr Rob Wilson has claimed Wrexham will need a new stadium in the near future.

The Red Dragons achieved promotion to League One last weekend with a victory over Forest Green Rovers.

This will be the club’s first campaign back in the third tier of English football since 2005, having achieved back-to-back promotions under Phil Parkinson.

The Welsh outfit has enjoyed a triumphant and rapid rise in the last few years following a recent takeover.

Hollywood owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds have put themselves front and centre of their transformation of the club, giving them a global audience unlike anything they’ve seen before.

New stadium needed for Wrexham

Wilson believes a new stadium will be needed for Wrexham if they are to continue rising up the ranks of the English pyramid system.

However, he has warned that it will not come cheap, suggesting the owners should already be planning for how to expand the Racecourse Ground in the future.

“A new stadium will be a necessity for Wrexham the higher they climb up the football league, even though they have just increased their capacity over 15,000,” said Wilson.

“But you don't go from a 15,000 seater stadium to a 40,000 seater stadium overnight.

“It costs a huge amount of money and requires a massive amount of financing notwithstanding all of the permissions that you need in and around the area to to develop.

“It would be fascinating to know from the owners where their ceiling is actually, because it does reach a point of no return from small finance that you can get a bigger return on your investment to stuff you’re not going to get your money back on.”

Biggest League Two stadiums

5 biggest League Two stadium (2023/24) - per Transfermarkt.com Stadium (Club) Capacity Stadium MK (MK Dons) 30,500 Northern Commericals Stadium (Bradford City) 25,138 Meadow Lane (Notts County) 21,388 Prenton Park (Tranmere Rovers) 16,789 County Ground (Swindon Town) 15,728

The Racecourse Ground can host up to 12,600 fans, which puts it as the seventh largest stadium in League Two.

The likes of MK Dons and Bradford City have a capacity of 30,500 and 25,138 respectively, highlighting the wide gap between the clubs’ home grounds.

With the club now set for life in League One, they will be competing with even more clubs that have bigger grounds than them.

No concrete plans have yet been announced about a potential expansion of the Wrexham stadium, but their promotion to the third tier could prompt a decision to increase capacity.

Wrexham still have two games left in League Two, and sit four points behind league leaders Stockport County.

New stadium would be fitting for Wrexham

The new owners have done extremely well to build a successful League Two team in such a short space of time.

There is a clear ambition to guide the club up the English football pyramid, and competing in League One for the first time in 20 years will be extremely exciting for supporters.

But a new stadium would be an even bigger statement of their intent and ambition.

Raising the capacity could prove a long-term financial benefit too, even if the short-term cost could be quite expensive and could even limit their ability to compete on the pitch.