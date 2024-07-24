Football finance expert Stefan Borson has claimed that Elland Road expansion could be key to Leeds United’s development into a bigger club.

It has previously been reported that the owners, 49ers Enterprises, have continuously done due diligence on plans to work on the home stadium.

These plans reportedly involved expanding the ground to a capacity of 50,000, which would be more than any of their current Championship rivals could hold.

The Whites remain in the second division having lost the play-off final last term, but it is clear that their ambition is to compete in the Premier League again soon.

Daniel Farke will be under pressure to deliver a top two finish this year, otherwise any immediate plans to develop Elland Road could be put on hold.

The importance of Elland Road to Leeds United’s plans

Borson believes that Elland Road needs to be developed if the club is to be brought back to the elite level.

However, he has warned that the Whites need to be careful not to over-spend on any stadium projects as that has held other clubs back in the past.

“It’s important that the stadium is a focal point for the city,” said Borson, via Football Insider.

“It needs a lot of redevelopment.

"It’s an underdeveloped site, so there is a lot of work to do there.

“But it has to be part of the whole development of the club under the ownership that it’s got.

“That combination of Red Bull and the Americans you would think are going to have a real go at bringing Leeds back to the top of the game.

“The stadium has got to be the centrepiece of any of these sorts of projects.

“The only question is how they pay for it all, particularly while they are not in the Premier League.

“Then how much they decide to spend on the development of the stadium.

“We have seen already a number of clubs that have overdone it in terms of the spending.

“It’s very important that they can control that spending.”

Leeds United's Championship preparation

Leeds United - 2024/25 Departures Per - Transfermarkt Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Archie Gray Tottenham Hotspur Permanent Glen Kamara Rennes Permanent Marc Roca Real Betis Permanent Charlie Cresswell Toulouse Permanent Diego Llorente Real Betis Permanent Robin Kock Eintracht Frankfurt Permanent Cody Drameh Hull City Permanent Kristoffer Klaesson Rakow Permanent Jamie Shackleton Sheffield United Permanent Luke Ayling Middlesbrough Permanent Rasmus Kristensen Eintracht Frankfurt Loan Sam Greenwood Preston North End Loan Darko Gyabi Plymouth Argyle Loan Sonny Perkins Leyton Orient Loan

Leeds will be aiming to fight for a top two spot in the Championship this season, but will face tough competition.

The transfer window has been a busy period for the club to try and improve the squad ahead of the new campaign, but the loss of Archie Gray has come as a blow.

Glen Kamara has also been sold, with the futures of Wilfried Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville also uncertain.

But the arrival of Joe Rodon on a permanent basis will be a welcome signing from supporters after his impressive loan spell with the club last season, with Joe Rothwell and Jayden Bogle among the new faces through the door this window so far.

Elland Road development would be exciting for supporters

Elland Road provides an incredibly lively atmosphere, which we saw quite a lot of during the run-in last season.

Expanding to become a 50,000 seater stadium would be massively exciting, and the support should be there to fill that capacity.

Moving forward with those plans would be a great sign of the ownership’s ambitions for Leeds.

However, any plans will likely have to wait until promotion is secured and a better financial position has been gained by the club due to the cost of any expansion.